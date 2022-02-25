SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
2 new businesses to bloom soon in southwest Rochester

Chapter Aesthetic Studio and Wedding Day Diamonds are expected to open their doors in March in a recently built commercial center on the former site of Bakers Square.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 25, 2022 05:14 PM
ROCHESTER — March will be a busy time at a recently built commercial center in southwest Rochester as its two tenants — both new to the Med City — open their doors for the first time.

A more than 6,000-square-foot commercial building now stands on the former site of Bakers Square at 815 Apache Lane SW, tucked between Arby’s and the former Toys 'R' Us building.

Now that it is complete, its two tenants — Chapter Aesthetic Studio and Wedding Day Diamonds — are preparing to open for business.

Chapter Aesthetic Studio, which has its roots in Fargo, N.D., offers non-surgical skin and beauty treatments. The firm describes its clients as “people who want to live in the ‘wow.’”

Founded as Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic by Melissa Rogne, the firm partnered with DeWitt, New York-based Aspen Dental Management Inc. in 2021 to open a number of medical aesthetic studio modeled after her Fargo clinic.

The 3,483-square-foot Med City clinic will be the third location to join the original Fargo flagship shop and one in New Hartford, New York. Others are planned for Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sioux City, Iowa; and Tonawanda, New York.

Rochester’s Chapter Aesthetic Studio is slated open on March 10.

Wedding Day Diamonds, a Minnesota jewelry store chain with 11 locations, is preparing to shine in its own 2,997-square-foot spot on the west side of the center. While no specific opening date has been released, Wedding Day Diamonds has posted on social media that the Rochester store will open in March.

And for the many, many fans out there hungry for the previously announced Popeye’s chicken eatery, the plans for another building on the west side of the lot still describe it as “Future Popeye’s.”

It has been quite a while since the plans for the building were filed, but developers say that the construction timeline has always been to start work on the new restaurant in the spring of this year.

While there is no guarantee that Popeye’s will follow through on its plan to build two Rochester locations in 2022, there is no evidence that the project is not on track.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

