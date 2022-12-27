2022 in Review: A look back at a few of the Med City businesses that closed in 2022

ROCHESTER — All good things must come to an end. That is certainly the case for several notable Rochester businesses and the closing of doors has led to a change in the business landscape of the Med City.

Here’s a quick rundown, in no particular order, of a handful of local closures in 2022.

• A notable closure surprised Med City burger fans in October, when the Currie family’s Creative Cuisine shuttered Hefe Rojo and the original 42-year-old Newt’s location at 216 First Ave. SW building.

Dave Currie, who owns Creative Cuisine with brother Mark Currie, explained that business in downtown Rochester had not completely bounced back from the worst of the pandemic, though all of their restaurants were doing well. They decided to focus on their five other Med City restaurants and one in Apple Valley .

In October 2022, downtown Rochester saw a prominent, centrally located hotel - DoubleTree by Hilton at at 150 S. Broadway - check out to become a freshman dorm for University of Minnesota Rochester students. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

• Another high-profile downtown restaurant — Cameo at the Castle — closed its doors in the Castle at 121 N. Broadway in April. Owners Chef Zach and Danika Ohly shuttered the eatery due to strain brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic and a lawsuit with the owners of the Castle.

• The closing of a pair of businesses, one which was 104-years-old and another that was 59-years-old, signaled the community’s loss of the shoe repair trade.

The legendary Boston Shoe and Boot Repair, which first opened its doors in 1917 at 1 S. Broadway, closed its Apace Mall shop in May when Pete Chafos and Jerry Haas retired.

A similar closing soon followed in September, when Thee Only Shoe Repair at 908 N. Broadway shut down due to the retirement of owners and brothers Mike and Tony Derouin.

• In October, downtown Rochester saw a prominent, centrally located hotel — DoubleTree by Hilton at at 150 S. Broadway — check out to become a dorm for University of Minnesota Rochester students. The final guests left and construction crews moved in to transform 200 hotel rooms into housing for 400 students on nine floors leased from Andy Chafoulias’ Titan Development & Investments.

Pete Chafos works on a customer's shoe in his shop at Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall April 28, 2021. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

• Some of the year’s other closings include Carlos O'Kellys at 4825 W. Frontage Road NW, which closed in April. The building was demolished to make way for a renovation and expansion of the Rochester Mazda car dealership.

• The Fazoli's Italian Restaurant fast food chain closed its location at 5550 Bandel Road NW in January.

• The appropriately named $5 Pizza 1105 Seventh St. NW closed in August , though it was quickly replaced when Danny's Pizza opened in the same space two weeks later.

• At the start of December, the Hallin family closed their Quizno’s sandwich shop franchise in the subway below the downtown Marriott Hotel.