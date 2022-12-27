Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

2022 in Review: A look back at a few of the Med City businesses that closed in 2022

Every year Rochester’s landscape changes as businesses close their doors leaving only memories and old signs behind. Here’s a quick rundown, in no particular order, of some notable closures in 2022.

Rochester Businesses Close 2022.png
The Currie family’s Creative Cuisine restaurant company shuttered Hefe Rojo and the original 42-year-old Newt’s location at 216 First Ave SW building in October of 2022.
Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 27, 2022 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — All good things must come to an end. That is certainly the case for several notable Rochester businesses and the closing of doors has led to a change in the business landscape of the Med City.

Here’s a quick rundown, in no particular order, of a handful of local closures in 2022.

• A notable closure surprised Med City burger fans in October, when the Currie family’s Creative Cuisine shuttered Hefe Rojo and the original 42-year-old Newt’s location at 216 First Ave. SW building.

Dave Currie, who owns Creative Cuisine with brother Mark Currie, explained that business in downtown Rochester had not completely bounced back from the worst of the pandemic, though all of their restaurants were doing well. They decided to focus on their five other Med City restaurants and one in Apple Valley .

DoubleTree by Hilton
In October 2022, downtown Rochester saw a prominent, centrally located hotel - DoubleTree by Hilton at at 150 S. Broadway - check out to become a freshman dorm for University of Minnesota Rochester students.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

• Another high-profile downtown restaurant — Cameo at the Castle — closed its doors in the Castle at 121 N. Broadway in April. Owners Chef Zach and Danika Ohly shuttered the eatery due to strain brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic and a lawsuit with the owners of the Castle.

ADVERTISEMENT

• The closing of a pair of businesses, one which was 104-years-old and another that was 59-years-old, signaled the community’s loss of the shoe repair trade.

The legendary Boston Shoe and Boot Repair, which first opened its doors in 1917 at 1 S. Broadway, closed its Apace Mall shop in May when Pete Chafos and Jerry Haas retired.

A similar closing soon followed in September, when Thee Only Shoe Repair at 908 N. Broadway shut down due to the retirement of owners and brothers Mike and Tony Derouin.

• In October, downtown Rochester saw a prominent, centrally located hotel — DoubleTree by Hilton at at 150 S. Broadway — check out to become a dorm for University of Minnesota Rochester students. The final guests left and construction crews moved in to transform 200 hotel rooms into housing for 400 students on nine floors leased from Andy Chafoulias’ Titan Development & Investments.

042821-shoe-repair-5839.jpg
Pete Chafos works on a customer's shoe in his shop at Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall April 28, 2021. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)

• Some of the year’s other closings include Carlos O'Kellys at 4825 W. Frontage Road NW, which closed in April. The building was demolished to make way for a renovation and expansion of the Rochester Mazda car dealership.

The Fazoli's Italian Restaurant fast food chain closed its location at 5550 Bandel Road NW in January.

• The appropriately named $5 Pizza 1105 Seventh St. NW closed in August , though it was quickly replaced when Danny's Pizza opened in the same space two weeks later.

• At the start of December, the Hallin family closed their Quizno’s sandwich shop franchise in the subway below the downtown Marriott Hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

2022 in Review
Lifestyle
Our most-read home features in 2022
These were our most-read home features on postbulletin.com in 2022.
December 27, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Local
2022 in Review: Leaving the Amish was like 'going to another country'
Local man's story going from Amish life to social media hit was top Post Bulletin story in 2022.
December 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Local
Our most-read people stories in 2022
These were our most-read people stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
December 26, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Local
Our most-read crime stories in 2022
These were the most-read crime stories on postbulletin.com in 2022.
December 25, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTER2022 IN REVIEW
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Sharyl Jean Chicos
Local
Spring Grove woman facing assault charges for beating daughter Christmas Eve
The woman allegedly hit her daughter, bit her in the face and slammed her head into the ground. The incident began when her adult daughter asked for her cell phone back, the daughter told police.
December 27, 2022 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Pitch Night Event
Local
Downtown Rochester event pitch night returning for 2023
The Rochester Downtown Alliance will hold the Shark Tank-style event to determine awards for grants for new events after a two-year pause.
December 27, 2022 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Chatfield map.png
Local
Chatfield Township crash injures 4 on Highway 52
The drivers and two passengers were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
December 27, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
RPD - ROBBERY.png
Local
Two robberies reported in Rochester over weekend
One of the robberies occurred Tuesday morning at a Holiday gas station.
December 27, 2022 10:19 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe