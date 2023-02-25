99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

24-hour tacos and burritos are on the menu for northwest Rochester

St. Cloud restaurateur Aldo Coconi signed a lease for the former Fazoli's site at 5550 North U.S. Highway 52 along Bandel Road Northwest. He plans to open a 24-hour Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop.

Fazoli's
St. Cloud restaurateur Aldo Coconi has signed a lease for the former Fazoli's building at 5550 North US 52 along Bandel Road Northwest. He plans to open a 24-hour Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 25, 2023 07:00 AM

ROCHESTER — A new 24-hour restaurant, Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop , is on the way for Rochester night owls with a taste for something spicy.

St. Cloud restaurateur Aldo Coconi has signed a lease for the former Fazoli's Italian fast food restaurant building at 5550 North U.S. Highway 52 between the Salon Suites at Bandel and McDonalds along Bandel Road Northwest.

That building, which was built for Fazoli’s in 1996 , has been empty for more than a year since the Italian eatery closed at the start of 2022.

Coconi hopes to have the new Gilibertos ready to start cooking in the Med City by this summer.

Giliberto’s has a total of 14 restaurants in St. Cloud, Owatonna and Mankato as well as locations in South Dakota and Utah.

Why did Coconi decide to open a restaurant in Rochester?

“I started looking in Rochester about seven years ago. There are a lot of Mexican places there, but the concept that we have is totally different,” he said. “Our tacos, burritos and everything we do is different from all of the Mexican places in Rochester.”

Beyond the fresh menu with a long list of authentic types of tacos, burritos, tamales, gorditas, mulitas and more, Giliberto's sets itself apart by always being ready to serve customers at any time day or night.

The model of being open 24 hours a day has been very successful in St. Cloud and other communities.

Once the snow finally starts to melt, there should be updates on the timeline for Giliberto’s opening and more details about the restaurant.

Barb Phelps and Leigh Ann Peltoma of Titan360 Commercial Real Estate lined up the space for Coconi. That means this is the second Mexican eatery they helped find a Med City home in February following the Taco Lab deal earlier this month.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
