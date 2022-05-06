25 downtown Rochester businesses offering discounts for National Nurses Week

ROCHESTER — For National Nurses Week, many downtown Rochester businesses are offering promotions and discounts to nurses from May 6 through May 12, 2022, to show their appreciation.

For more information, go to downtown Rochester's website at https://www.downtownrochestermn.com/.

Here is the list of businesses participating:

Almadina Restaurant

Details: Offering 20% off any meals and a free coconut cake.

Benedict's Rochester

Details: Offering a 15% discount to all nurses for National Nurses Week.

Blue Sky Dental

Details: Enter the name of a nurse for Blue Sky Dental's National Nurses Week raffle. The winner will receive a basket full of luxurious spa items. You do not have to be a patient to enter. The winner will need to be able to come and pick up the basket.

Cafe Steam

Details: Receive 15% off your purchase from any Cafe Steam location for the entire week. Exclusive to nurses with badge or ID.

Note: Cafe Steam has additional locations outside the 44-block special service district that will accept this National Nurses Week offer.

Carroll's Corn

Details: Nurses will receive 15% off all purchases in-store only. Please show ID at purchase.

Chester's Kitchen & Bar

Details: Receive 15% off your entree.

Crave

Details: Free appetizer (maximum of $15.95) with the purchase of any entrée.

Fiddlehead Coffee Co.

Details: Show your nurse's badge to get half off all beverages.

Note: Fiddlehead Coffee Co. has additional locations outside the 44-block special service district that will accept this National Nurses Week offer.

The Fit Loon

Details: Offering 20% off any shake and tea combo during the week.

More information here.

Galleria at University Square participating businesses

Details: Stop into participating merchants at the Galleria for a complimentary floral "thank you" on May 12. Watch Galleria's social media pages — Facebook and Instagram — for updates on participating merchants.

Goodyear Auto Service Center

Details: Receive 25% off any Valvoline oil change, 20% off shocks and struts and $100 off installation when you purchase a set of Goodyear tires.

Note: Walk-ins are welcome.

Grand Grill

Details: All nurses receive a 20% discount as a recognition of National Nurses Week.

Healing Touch Spa

Details: Create a complimentary, customized bottle of aromatherapy massage lotion.

Hefe Rojo

Details: Get $5 off margarita bowls and nachos or $6 margaritas and cocktails.

Hyatt House Rochester Mayo Clinic Area

Details: Complimentary draft beer offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Please show your nurse ID to receive your complimentary draft beer.

Janky Gear

Details: Nurses get 20% off gear and a free beer. Deal valid for one item per day.

MOKA

Details: Receive 15% off the total order including our new food offerings. Use Promo Code: luvnurse here .

Note: MOKA has additional locations outside the 44-block special service district that will accept this National Nurses Week offer.

Olde Brick House

Details: Offering 20% off. Not valid with any other discounts or offers. Dine-in only. Must present employee badge with photo for offer to apply.

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria

Details: Offering a $5 lunch special: One New York cheese slice or one Sicilian cheese slice, a small cannoli, and a soda (tax included), or for $7.50 (tax included): Any one slice of pizza, one small cannoli, and a soda.

Rochester Art Center

Details: Nurses get free admission to the galleries during National Nurses Week May 6-12, 2022, plus 10% off in the Gallery Shop.

Rochester Trolley and Tour Company

Details: Rochester Trolley and Tour Company extending a 10% discount on ticket prices. Please use code ThanksNurses when booking online .

Schmitt Automotive Repair

Details: 10% off any service performed during National Nurses Week at Schmitt Automotive Repair with any work badge that has RN or LPN or CNA on it.

More information here.

Terza Ristorante

Details: Offering 15% off discount to all nurses.

Tulips & Truffles Florist and Scrub Your Butt Soap Co.

Details: Tulips & Truffles Florist and Scrub Your Butt Soap Company are offering a gift package to order for nurses. Check out our Healthcare Heroes gift set on the Tulips & Truffles website . Pickup or delivery are available. Tulips & Truffles Florist can be contacted via Facebook, Venmo, and Instagram, too.

