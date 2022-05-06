25 downtown Rochester businesses offering discounts for National Nurses Week
ROCHESTER — For National Nurses Week, many downtown Rochester businesses are offering promotions and discounts to nurses from May 6 through May 12, 2022, to show their appreciation.
For more information, go to downtown Rochester's website at https://www.downtownrochestermn.com/.
Here is the list of businesses participating:
Almadina Restaurant
- Details: Offering 20% off any meals and a free coconut cake.
- Dates: May 5-13, 2022, at Almadina Restaurant.
Benedict's Rochester
- Details: Offering a 15% discount to all nurses for National Nurses Week.
- Dates: May 5-12, 2022, at Benedict's Rochester.
Blue Sky Dental
- Details: Enter the name of a nurse for Blue Sky Dental's National Nurses Week raffle. The winner will receive a basket full of luxurious spa items. You do not have to be a patient to enter. The winner will need to be able to come and pick up the basket.
- Dates: May 9-13, 2022, at Blue Sky Dental.
Cafe Steam
- Details: Receive 15% off your purchase from any Cafe Steam location for the entire week. Exclusive to nurses with badge or ID.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, at Cafe Steam Broadway or Cafe Steam Doubletree.
- Note: Cafe Steam has additional locations outside the 44-block special service district that will accept this National Nurses Week offer.
Carroll's Corn
- Details: Nurses will receive 15% off all purchases in-store only. Please show ID at purchase.
- Dates: May 9-13, 2022, at Carroll's Corn.
Chester's Kitchen & Bar
- Details: Receive 15% off your entree.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, at Chester's Kitchen & Bar.
Crave
- Details: Free appetizer (maximum of $15.95) with the purchase of any entrée.
- Dates: May 8-12, 2022, at Crave.
Fiddlehead Coffee Co.
- Details: Show your nurse's badge to get half off all beverages.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, at Fiddlehead Coffee Co.
- Note: Fiddlehead Coffee Co. has additional locations outside the 44-block special service district that will accept this National Nurses Week offer.
The Fit Loon
- Details: Offering 20% off any shake and tea combo during the week.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022 at The Fit Loon.
- More information here.
Galleria at University Square participating businesses
- Details: Stop into participating merchants at the Galleria for a complimentary floral "thank you" on May 12. Watch Galleria's social media pages —Facebook and Instagram— for updates on participating merchants.
- Dates: Promotion starts at 11 a.m. May 12, 2022, and continues while supplies last at participating Galleria businesses.
Goodyear Auto Service Center
- Details: Receive 25% off any Valvoline oil change, 20% off shocks and struts and $100 off installation when you purchase a set of Goodyear tires.
- Dates: through May 31, 2022, at Goodyear Auto Service Center.
- Note: Walk-ins are welcome.
Grand Grill
- Details: All nurses receive a 20% discount as a recognition of National Nurses Week.
- Dates: May 5-12, 2022, at Grand Grill.
Healing Touch Spa
- Details: Create a complimentary, customized bottle of aromatherapy massage lotion.
- Dates: 3:30 to 7 p.m. May 9, 2022, at Healing Touch Spa.
Hefe Rojo
- Details: Get $5 off margarita bowls and nachos or $6 margaritas and cocktails.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, at Hefe Rojo.
Hyatt House Rochester Mayo Clinic Area
- Details: Complimentary draft beer offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Please show your nurse ID to receive your complimentary draft beer.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022 at Hyatt House Rochester Mayo Clinic Area
Janky Gear
- Details: Nurses get 20% off gear and a free beer. Deal valid for one item per day.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, (closed Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10) at Janky Gear.
MOKA
- Details: Receive 15% off the total order including our new food offerings. Use Promo Code: luvnurse here.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, at MOKA.
- Note: MOKA has additional locations outside the 44-block special service district that will accept this National Nurses Week offer.
Olde Brick House
- Details: Offering 20% off. Not valid with any other discounts or offers. Dine-in only. Must present employee badge with photo for offer to apply.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, at Olde Brick House
Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria
- Details: Offering a $5 lunch special: One New York cheese slice or one Sicilian cheese slice, a small cannoli, and a soda (tax included), or for $7.50 (tax included): Any one slice of pizza, one small cannoli, and a soda.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria.
Rochester Art Center
- Details: Nurses get free admission to the galleries during National Nurses Week May 6-12, 2022, plus 10% off in the Gallery Shop.
- Dates: Rochester Art Center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rochester Trolley and Tour Company
- Details: Rochester Trolley and Tour Company extending a 10% discount on ticket prices. Please use code ThanksNurses when booking online.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, through Rochester Trolley and Tour Company's website here.
Schmitt Automotive Repair
- Details: 10% off any service performed during National Nurses Week at Schmitt Automotive Repair with any work badge that has RN or LPN or CNA on it.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, at Schmitt Automotive Repair.
- More information here.
Terza Ristorante
- Details: Offering 15% off discount to all nurses.
- Dates: May 6-12, 2022, at Terza Ristorante.
Tulips & Truffles Florist and Scrub Your Butt Soap Co.
- Details: Tulips & Truffles Florist and Scrub Your Butt Soap Company are offering a gift package to order for nurses. Check out our Healthcare Heroes gift set on the Tulips & Truffles website. Pickup or delivery are available. Tulips & Truffles Florist can be contacted via Facebook, Venmo, and Instagram, too.
- Dates: May 4-14, 2022, through Tulips & Truffles' website here.
White Space / Gift Rochester
- Details: Gift Rochester is inviting the community to visit them Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to meet the team and learn more about them. The first 50 nurses will receive a free gift for stopping in and saying hello. Purchase vouchers for its coffee and lunch programs, browse gift offerings and enter to win a gift basket filled with goods from its vendors. Follow Gift Rochester on Instagram for more details.
- Dates: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 9 through May 12, 2022, at White Space.
