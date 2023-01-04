99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

$3.15 million pair of real estate deals clear way for two new Rochester apartment complexes

The Stencil Group, led by CEO and owner Nathan Stencil, made two real estate purchases in December as a step to building more apartment complexes in Rochester.

20221229_142417.jpg
Silver Lake Crossing LLC, which is linked to South Dakota-based Stencil Homes Co., purchased three commercial buildings and land along Seventh Street Northeast near Rochester's Silver Lake Power Plant for $2.15 million on Dec. 15, 2022, from the David T. Bishop Trust.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 03, 2023 06:23 PM
ROCHESTER — Two December real estate deals totaling $3.15 million clear the way for a South Dakota developer to build two Rochester apartment complexes in 2023.

Silver Lake Crossing LLC purchased three commercial buildings and land along Seventh Street Northeast near Rochester’s Silver Lake Power Plant for $2.15 million on Dec. 15, 2022, from the David T. Bishop Trust.

20221229_142459.jpg
Silver Lake Crossing LLC, which is linked to South Dakota-based Stencil Homes Co., purchased three commercial buildings and land along Seventh Street Northeast near Rochester's Silver Lake Power Plant for $2.15 million on Dec. 15, 2022, from the David T. Bishop Trust.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

In the wake of that deal, NAS Holdings LLC made a $1 million purchase of the 58-year-old former Perkins Restaurant building and land at 432 16th Ave. NW on Dec. 29, 2022.

NAS purchased that property from Rochester-based Perk 4 LLC, which is led by developer Dan Penz. Perk 4 bought that property for $1.87 million in 2018. The restaurant closed later that year and the building has been empty since then.

Both Silver Lake Crossing LLC and NAS Holdings LLC list the same Sioux Falls, South Dakota, address used by the Stencil Group on the sale documents. The Stencil Group, led by CEO and owner Nathan Stencil, has plans to build apartment complexes on the Perkins site and near the Silver Lake Power Plant.

20221229_142333.jpg
Silver Lake Crossing LLC, which is linked to South Dakota-based Stencil Homes Co., purchased three commercial buildings and land along Seventh Street Northeast near Rochester’s Silver Lake Power Plant for $2.15 million on Dec. 15, 2022, from the David T. Bishop Trust.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

The first deal included three buildings at 25 Sixth St. NE/112 Seventh St. NE, 29 Sixth St. NE and 28 Seventh St. NE that stand near each other in the shadow of the Silver Lake Power Plant and across Seventh Street from Kruse Lumber.

The office complex at 25 Sixth St. NE/112 Seventh St. NE was previously where Mayo Clinic had offices for its hospice services. The long-empty brick building at 28 Seventh St. NE is best known for housing the Animal Friends kennel/pet grooming business.

Rochester-based Titan 360 represented the Bishop family and Rochester Commercial Realtor Merl Groteboer represented the Stencil Group. Titan 360 is also handling the leasing of the office complex at 25 Sixth St. NE/112 Seventh St. NE to tenants.

Stencil has plans to build a six story, 112 unit apartment complex in that area. The plan for the ex-Perkins site is to build a 109 unit apartment complex.

Perkins.jpg
The site of the former Perkins restaurant at 432 16th Ave. NW in Rochester is being eyed for potential development of a new apartment complex.
Randy Petersen / Post Bulletin file photo
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERBUSINESSHOUSINGREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
