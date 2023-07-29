Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

3M records rare quarterly loss, but raises outlook following layoffs, other cuts

The maker of Scotchgard and N95s increased earnings guidance by 10 cents per share for the year as a result.

By Brooks Johnson / Star Tribune
Today at 6:00 AM

Despite a rare quarterly loss for 3M, CEO Mike Roman kept his focus on "positioning 3M for long-term performance."

"In the second quarter, the actions we took to strengthen our supply chain and restructure the company led to improved service for customers, reduced costs across 3M and better than expected margins and cash flow," Roman said in a news release Tuesday.

The maker of Scotchgard and N95s increased earnings guidance by 10 cents per share for the year as a result.

For the second quarter, the company recorded a loss of $6.8 billion, or $12.35 a share.

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 lagged last year but beat analyst estimates, sending 3M stock up in pre-market trading Tuesday morning.

The company recorded an expected $10.3 billion charge during the quarter to cover a recently announced PFAS settlement with public water providers.

Sales declined 4% from last year's second quarter to reach $8.3 billion. The company forecasts full-year sales to decline as much as 5% compared to 2022.

Expected earnings per share of $8.60 to $9.10 will be the lowest annual haul for 3M since 2019.

"As we execute our strategy, we are positioning 3M for long-term performance," Roman said.

The company has announced 8,500 job cuts this year, about 10% of the global workforce, and says it is on track to spin off the health care division by early 2024.

