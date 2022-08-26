$5 Pizza leaves Rochester, replaced by Danny’s Pizza in same location

ROCHESTER — Can you still get a one-topping pizza for a fiver?

The appropriately named $5 Pizza exited the Rochester restaurant scene two weeks ago. In its place – at the same 1105 Seventh St. NW location – is Danny's Pizza.

But the big question for Rochester residents is can they still buy a pizza for $5 even if the name and ownership have changed?

Danny’s Pizza opened on Aug. 15, 2022, under the ownership of Darren Young. Young and his manager, Sarah Alotai, have been spending a lot of their first two weeks of business helping customers understand that they are not a part of the $5 Pizza chain. Rather, the new pizza place is their own independent business keeping the prices of $5 Pizza alive for Rochester.

“We are still getting countless calls a day asking if we’re still $5 Pizza,” said Alotai. “Otherwise everything has been going well. There's a lot of friendly customers, and we noticed that they made it a habit of coming to the former store at a certain time and day. So we’ve been inheriting a lot of those former customers.”

A large part of $5 Pizza’s former business were large group orders, whether it be the $5 one-topping pizzas or $12.49 specialty pizzas. The majority of orders that Danny’s has received since opening have been large group orders, not allowing much time for Young and Alotai to change up the menu to some new items.

“There've been a lot of customers who were previous customers for $5 Pizza. They were really excited that nothing's changed. The only things we haven’t kept are the philly steak and taco pizzas, and we’re keeping all of the weekly specials going,” said Alotai.

The continuous flow of customers at Danny’s Pizza has also kept Young and Alotai from changing up the marketing of their new business to help with new brand recognition. The pair have been working with TownSquare Interactive to help get a new website up and running and make Danny’s Pizza more user-friendly and interactive when searching on Google or other web engines.

The continuous flow of business from the former $5 Pizza that they have taken on has helped them get the word out about the changes while still keeping the familiar prices Rochester residents are already used to.

Danny’s Pizza opens at 11 a.m. every day of the week and closes at 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Danny's Pizza 1105 Seventh St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 507-258-5528