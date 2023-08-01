507 Pub is the latest restaurant to join Rochester's growing menu of choices

ROCHESTER — Things are heating up in the Rochester downtown dining scene with the 507 Pub(lic) House as the most recent addition.

Tim Ross, who worked at Rochester’s Shenanigans and Victoria’s in the late 1990s, opened the doors of the 507 Pub at 304 First Ave. SW last week. That’s the former Half Barrel Bar and Kitchen / Bilotti’s space.

“So far everything has been great. The food and bar program has been very well received. Sales have grown every night,” commented Ross after the restaurant had been open a few days.

He describes the new restaurant as an “international pub” with 50% of the menu focusing on American comfort food and dishes from around the world making up the other 50%.

Well-known Rochester Chef Youness Bojji is in charge of the kitchen. Bojji is known in Rochester for his previous restaurants, Casablanca and the recently closed Chez Bojji.

The 507 Pub menu offers some new choices for Rochester diners as well as some new takes on familiar food. An Irish meatloaf is served with crispy gouda hash browns and a burgundy gravy. Seared pork chops topped with a Carolina-style mustard sauce are served on a bed of basmati rice.

The 507 Pub also has an extensive burger and sandwich menu that includes a “BLTA” sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and avocados on grilled brioche bread.

“Our best sellers so far have been: the queso dip appetizer, the Irish meatloaf, burgers and the shrimp ceviche,” said Ross.

He previously explained why he decided to open a new downtown restaurant in a 149-year-old building.

“I've liked that spot for a long time. I've always thought it was a great location. I think Rochester’s downtown is ready to come back. I've got a lot of great neighbors by me. So we’re going to try to build on that to bring the downtown back along with Victoria’s, Bleu Duck, the Tap House and all the other great restaurants.”

Marrow and The Well are two other recent nearby restaurant openings with Our Paladar also gearing up to open in August in the downtown adjacent 120-year-old Chicago Great Western railroad depot.