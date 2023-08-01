Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

507 Pub is the latest restaurant to join Rochester's growing menu of choices

Tim Ross, who worked at Victoria’s in the late 1990s, opened the doors of the new 507 Pub(lic) House at 304 First Ave. SW last week. That’s the former Half Barrel Bar and Kitchen/ Bilotti’s space.

20230724_143708.jpg
Tim Ross, who worked at Victoria’s in the late 1990s, opened the doors of the new 507 Pub(lic) House at 304 First Ave. SW last week. That’s the former Half Barrel Bar and Kitchen/ Bilotti’s space.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Things are heating up in the Rochester downtown dining scene with the 507 Pub(lic) House as the most recent addition.

Tim Ross, who worked at Rochester’s Shenanigans and Victoria’s in the late 1990s, opened the doors of the 507 Pub at 304 First Ave. SW last week. That’s the former Half Barrel Bar and Kitchen / Bilotti’s space.

“So far everything has been great. The food and bar program has been very well received. Sales have grown every night,” commented Ross after the restaurant had been open a few days.

Read more from Jeff Kiger

He describes the new restaurant as an “international pub” with 50% of the menu focusing on American comfort food and dishes from around the world making up the other 50%.

Well-known Rochester Chef Youness Bojji is in charge of the kitchen. Bojji is known in Rochester for his previous restaurants, Casablanca and the recently closed Chez Bojji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 507 Pub menu offers some new choices for Rochester diners as well as some new takes on familiar food. An Irish meatloaf is served with crispy gouda hash browns and a burgundy gravy. Seared pork chops topped with a Carolina-style mustard sauce are served on a bed of basmati rice.

The 507 Pub also has an extensive burger and sandwich menu that includes a “BLTA” sandwich with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and avocados on grilled brioche bread.

“Our best sellers so far have been: the queso dip appetizer, the Irish meatloaf, burgers and the shrimp ceviche,” said Ross.

He previously explained why he decided to open a new downtown restaurant in a 149-year-old building.

“I've liked that spot for a long time. I've always thought it was a great location. I think Rochester’s downtown is ready to come back. I've got a lot of great neighbors by me. So we’re going to try to build on that to bring the downtown back along with Victoria’s, Bleu Duck, the Tap House and all the other great restaurants.”

Marrow and The Well are two other recent nearby restaurant openings with Our Paladar also gearing up to open in August in the downtown adjacent 120-year-old Chicago Great Western railroad depot.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 30-August 5, 2023
52m ago
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Health
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
2h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Problemista promo.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Writers, actors strike affecting Southeast Minnesota movie theaters
3h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Did you read the Post Bulletin this month?
1h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Paddles for Pride
Sports
Pickleball injuries on the rise, but are preventable
2h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
073123-Rochester Caledonian Pipes Warm Up
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2023
11h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Adam Taylor Fravel
Local
Search warrants in Madeline Kingsbury case unsealed
14h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson