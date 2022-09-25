We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
83-year-old building on Rochester's Second Street sold for $900,000

TD Bulldog Investments LLC, based in Rochester, purchased the 7,100-square-foot building tucked in between Anderson Wheelchair and the EVEN hotel. The Rochester property also stands across the street from St. Marys Hospital.

20220923_164946.jpg
TD Bulldog Investments LLC purchased the 7,100-square-foot building at 1111 Second St. SW, tucked in between Anderson Wheelchair and the EVEN hotel. The Rochester property is across the street from St. Marys Hospital.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 25, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — An 83-year-old building on Rochester’s Second Street Soutwest across from St. Marys Hospital recently sold for $900,000.

TD Bulldog Investments LLC purchased the 7,100-square-foot building at 1111 Second St. SW, tucked in between Anderson Wheelchair and the EVEN Hotel.

The deal closed on Sept. 1, 2022, and TD Bulldog made a down payment of $420,000.

Anna Maria Angelici and Kenneth Angelici sold the building, which had a previous life as a cafe. Marcelli's Espresso and Gourmet Coffee operated there from 2000 to 2006. Marcelli’s was followed by Jenine's for short run. The building features a green awning with “Marias” written on it.

In 2007, Anderson Wheelchair took over the property .

TD Bulldog, which is based in Rochester, lists James Anderson as its manager in the company’s incorporation documents.

The real estate sale documents list the future use of the property as “Retail/General Retail.”

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 1111 Second St. building at $399,800 for 2022-2023.

mariaslocator.jpg
TD Bulldog Investments LLC purchased the 7,100-square-foot building at 1111 Second St. SW, tucked in between Anderson Wheelchair and the EVEN hotel. The Rochester property stands across the street from St. Marys Hospital.
Olmsted County Property Records
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
