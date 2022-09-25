83-year-old building on Rochester's Second Street sold for $900,000

ROCHESTER — An 83-year-old building on Rochester’s Second Street Soutwest across from St. Marys Hospital recently sold for $900,000.

TD Bulldog Investments LLC purchased the 7,100-square-foot building at 1111 Second St. SW, tucked in between Anderson Wheelchair and the EVEN Hotel.

The deal closed on Sept. 1, 2022, and TD Bulldog made a down payment of $420,000.

Anna Maria Angelici and Kenneth Angelici sold the building, which had a previous life as a cafe. Marcelli's Espresso and Gourmet Coffee operated there from 2000 to 2006. Marcelli’s was followed by Jenine's for short run. The building features a green awning with “Marias” written on it.

In 2007, Anderson Wheelchair took over the property .

TD Bulldog, which is based in Rochester, lists James Anderson as its manager in the company’s incorporation documents.

The real estate sale documents list the future use of the property as “Retail/General Retail.”

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 1111 Second St. building at $399,800 for 2022-2023.