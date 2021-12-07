SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

93% of Southwest Airlines workers are vaccinated, sought exemptions

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and other airlines are pushing employees to comply with federal vaccine mandate rules before Jan. 4, meaning they will need to be fully vaccinated, seek religious or medical exemptions, or face termination.

BIZ-WRK-VAX-SOUTHWEST-DA.jpg
People gather to protest mandate on COVID-19 vaccines at Southwest Airlines headquartes in Dallas on Oct. 18, 2021. Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News/TNS
TNS
By Kyle Arnold / The Dallas Morning News
December 07, 2021 12:15 PM
Share

Some 93% of Southwest Airlines employees have either been vaccinated or applied for an accommodation from the company a month ahead of the deadline set by the White House for federal contractors, the company said in a memo to employees this weekend.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and other airlines are pushing employees to comply with federal vaccine mandate rules before Jan. 4, meaning they will need to be fully vaccinated, seek religious or medical exemptions, or face termination.

“We continue to work through accommodation requests received, and are pleased to report that the large majority of our compliant employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Southwest emergency director Steve Goldberg said in the memo.

Southwest declined break down how many of those workers have turned in vaccine verification versus how many have requested an accommodation exemption.

Southwest and Fort Worth-based American are pushing employees to get vaccinated or seek an exemption ahead of next month’s deadline for federal contractors, although both initially resistant to mandating vaccinations for employees, preferring cash incentives or extra days off.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Biden Administration forced airlines to comply with its mandate for federal contractors, which also impacts businesses such as defense manufacturers and automakers. Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is the only major airline to resist the mandate and Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that more than 90% of employees at the company are vaccinated without the threat of firing under any requirement.

United Airlines took a hard and early stance on mandatory vaccinations for employees and was able to get more than 99% of workers to turn in vaccine verification or seek an exemption. The company only threatened to fire a few hundred.

While Southwest Airlines has said employees could be fired if they refuse to comply, CEO Gary Kelly said “we’re not going to fire any of our employees over this.”

The vaccine mandates have created consternation among a handful of employees, who have protested outside of company headquarters at Dallas Love Field and complained on political podcasts.

Southwest is facing a labor shortage along with other airlines, looking to hire thousands of employees before the end of the year. The company has about 55,000 employees, 5,000 fewer than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest Airlines has been pushing employees who won’t be vaccinated to seek a medical or religious exemption.

“We continue to work through accommodation requests as we get closer to the January deadline,” said Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King. “As a reminder, those approved for an accommodation will follow additional safety protocols that are in development.”

Airlines such as United have put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave, although those strategies have been challenged in federal court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest has already taken some steps for employees who have chosen not to get vaccinated. For instance, crew members that are vaccinated will be paid for up to 10-days of time off if they have exposure to a COVID-19 infected person. Unvaccinated workers will still have to take the time off, but will not be paid.

American Airlines has not released specific numbers on how many employees are vaccinated but have said that a “vast majority” of workers have been vaccinated and that vaccine mandates have not impacted hiring.

©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Topics: TRANSPORTATION
What to read next
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella