93% of Southwest Airlines workers are vaccinated, sought exemptions

Some 93% of Southwest Airlines employees have either been vaccinated or applied for an accommodation from the company a month ahead of the deadline set by the White House for federal contractors, the company said in a memo to employees this weekend.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and other airlines are pushing employees to comply with federal vaccine mandate rules before Jan. 4, meaning they will need to be fully vaccinated, seek religious or medical exemptions, or face termination.

“We continue to work through accommodation requests received, and are pleased to report that the large majority of our compliant employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Southwest emergency director Steve Goldberg said in the memo.

Southwest declined break down how many of those workers have turned in vaccine verification versus how many have requested an accommodation exemption.

Southwest and Fort Worth-based American are pushing employees to get vaccinated or seek an exemption ahead of next month’s deadline for federal contractors, although both initially resistant to mandating vaccinations for employees, preferring cash incentives or extra days off.

However, the Biden Administration forced airlines to comply with its mandate for federal contractors, which also impacts businesses such as defense manufacturers and automakers. Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is the only major airline to resist the mandate and Delta CEO Ed Bastian said that more than 90% of employees at the company are vaccinated without the threat of firing under any requirement.

United Airlines took a hard and early stance on mandatory vaccinations for employees and was able to get more than 99% of workers to turn in vaccine verification or seek an exemption. The company only threatened to fire a few hundred.

While Southwest Airlines has said employees could be fired if they refuse to comply, CEO Gary Kelly said “we’re not going to fire any of our employees over this.”

The vaccine mandates have created consternation among a handful of employees, who have protested outside of company headquarters at Dallas Love Field and complained on political podcasts.

Southwest is facing a labor shortage along with other airlines, looking to hire thousands of employees before the end of the year. The company has about 55,000 employees, 5,000 fewer than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Southwest Airlines has been pushing employees who won’t be vaccinated to seek a medical or religious exemption.

“We continue to work through accommodation requests as we get closer to the January deadline,” said Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King. “As a reminder, those approved for an accommodation will follow additional safety protocols that are in development.”

Airlines such as United have put unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave, although those strategies have been challenged in federal court.

Southwest has already taken some steps for employees who have chosen not to get vaccinated. For instance, crew members that are vaccinated will be paid for up to 10-days of time off if they have exposure to a COVID-19 infected person. Unvaccinated workers will still have to take the time off, but will not be paid.

American Airlines has not released specific numbers on how many employees are vaccinated but have said that a “vast majority” of workers have been vaccinated and that vaccine mandates have not impacted hiring.

