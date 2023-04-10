A $1.32 million land deal opens the door for developers to build commercial complex in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — A $1.32 million purchase of two acres of open land in Rochester’s growing northwest area clears the way for a local development group’s plans to build a new 20,000-square-foot commercial building.

The core leaders of Rochester’s Realty Growth Inc. — Nick Pompeian, Bucky Beeman and Dylan Carty — partnered with general contractor Schoeppner Inc. bought the open parcel from Kwik Trip, Inc. on April 5, 2023. The land is west of West Circle Drive and south of 41st Street Northwest.

The plan is to break ground for the two-story complex in June with the goal of completing it in the first quarter of 2024. No tenants are under contract yet, though the developers are very optimistic that many restaurant, retail and office clients will want to be in the booming area.

“We're definitely talking to quite a few tenants that have shown quite a bit of interest. We feel that people are just kind of waiting for the building to go up,” said Pompeian. “The thing is that there's only so much land on West Circle Drive. It seems to be where everybody's going, there's still a need, and vacancy on West Circle is fairly low. We're really excited about the opportunity.”

Northwest Investments, the real estate arm of Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, acquired that land around 2010 as part of a 50-acre parcel soon after it established the nearby Costco retail area on a 100-acre swath of former farm land.

Beeman explained that the design features a drive-thru window on one end of the ground floor and the other end of the building will have a patio that will have a path to the nearby bike trail. They said there is also interest from health and wellness businesses. The second level is expected to be mainly for professional offices

RGI and Schoeppner are working with architect Alyssa Vagt of CRW and civil engineer Mark Welch of G Cubed on the project.