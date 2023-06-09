A Beautiful Soul healing center finds new Rochester home

ROCHESTER — A Beautiful Soul , a boutique and healing center, is settling into a new, larger space in northwest Rochester.

Owner Brinn McManus recently moved her center to 3918 Frontage Road in the Maplewood Square shopping center, which is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Ashley’s Furniture.

The new home of the Soul opened on June 1, 2023. Three people, including McManus, staff the center.

She moved from 2801 55th St. NW, where A Beautiful Soul has operated for the past five years. McManus originally founded the center in 2015 at 619 Sixth Ave. NW, which is now home to Pop’s Art Theater .

The healing center and boutique offers a wide selection of rough and polished therapeutic-grade stones plus jewelry and other products to foster peace and healing. McManus offers energy healing sessions. Psychic Dr. Hawk M. Horvath , who has an office at the center, also meets with clients as a spiritual mentor. A Beautiful Soul also hosts mediation groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standing in the new bright and airy space, McManus explained that while A Beautiful Soul has grown in the past seven years, it has remained focused on a core purpose.

“Oh, my goodness, it's changed and evolved so much. It's definitely not where it started,” she said. “Everything we do here is for a healing purpose to make people feel better. That could been through rocks, energy healings or through counseling. People are going through a lot of stuff right now with the way that the world is today. This is a safe space.”

The new center is larger than the 55th Street space, so McManus can display more products as well as offering space for individual healing sessions.

“Sometimes in our last location, it would get very crowded in the store and people couldn't move around a lot,” she said. “Now we have the room we need.”