Business
News reporting
A former Rochester appliance showroom sells for $1.3 million

A Rochester firm, 1318 Apache Drive LLC, recently purchased the empty former Med City home of Warners’ Stellian appliances at 1318 Apache Drive SW for $1.3 million.

A Rochester firm, 1318 Apache Drive LLC, recently purchased the empty former Med City home of Warners’ Stellian appliances at 1318 Apache Drive SW for $1.3 million.
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 06, 2022 01:42 PM
ROCHESTER — A $1.3 million real estate deal means a former southwest Rochester appliance store is under new ownership.

A Rochester firm, 1318 Apache Drive LLC, recently purchased the empty former Med City home of Warners’ Stellian appliances at 1318 Apache Drive SW, near the Apache Mall.

Warners’ Stellian, which had operated there since 2008, moved to the former Haley Comfort Systems showroom at 4320 W. Frontage Road U.S. 52 in 2021.

The buyer lists its address as 2900 Apache Dr. North, which is where Rochester Motor Cars is based at the Rochester Ford dealership. Rochester Motor Cars also owns Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac , a car dealership at 1000 12th St SW. It is near the Warners’ Stellian building.

When the transaction closed on May 25, 2022, 1318 Apache Drive LLC made a $400,000 down payment to J&J Leasing of Rochester Inc. J&J Leasing changed its name from Daly Liquor Inc. in 1998.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 50-year-old complex at $1.03 million for 2022-2023. That’s up from $881,000 the previous year.

The purchase of the 7,560-square-foot Warners’ Stellian building follows another nearby real estate acquisition by a Rochester Motor Cars-linked buyer. In December, 2021, 1336 Apache Dr. SW LLC purchased the long-empty ex-Sterling Bank branch at 1336 Apache Drive SW for $1 million.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
