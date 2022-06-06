A former Rochester appliance showroom sells for $1.3 million

ROCHESTER — A $1.3 million real estate deal means a former southwest Rochester appliance store is under new ownership.

A Rochester firm, 1318 Apache Drive LLC, recently purchased the empty former Med City home of Warners’ Stellian appliances at 1318 Apache Drive SW, near the Apache Mall.

Warners’ Stellian, which had operated there since 2008, moved to the former Haley Comfort Systems showroom at 4320 W. Frontage Road U.S. 52 in 2021.

The buyer lists its address as 2900 Apache Dr. North, which is where Rochester Motor Cars is based at the Rochester Ford dealership. Rochester Motor Cars also owns Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac , a car dealership at 1000 12th St SW. It is near the Warners’ Stellian building.

When the transaction closed on May 25, 2022, 1318 Apache Drive LLC made a $400,000 down payment to J&J Leasing of Rochester Inc. J&J Leasing changed its name from Daly Liquor Inc. in 1998.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the 50-year-old complex at $1.03 million for 2022-2023. That’s up from $881,000 the previous year.

The purchase of the 7,560-square-foot Warners’ Stellian building follows another nearby real estate acquisition by a Rochester Motor Cars-linked buyer. In December, 2021, 1336 Apache Dr. SW LLC purchased the long-empty ex-Sterling Bank branch at 1336 Apache Drive SW for $1 million.

