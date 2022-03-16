Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

A former Rochester bank branch building sold for $1.2 million

On March 8, Bandel Investments purchased an empty 3,000-square-foot building at 5600 U.S. Highway 52 North from Sterling State Bank, which operated a branch there for years. It is located along Bandel Road Northwest.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 16, 2022 03:59 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A local firm recently paid $1.2 million to become the new owner of a former bank building in northwest Rochester.

On March 8, Bandel Investments purchased an empty 3,000-square-foot building at 5600 U.S. Highway 52 North from Sterling State Bank , which operated a branch there for years. It is located along Bandel Road Northwest.

Sterling, which is headquartered in Rochester, has six branches in Minnesota, including two in Rochester. In December 2021, Sterling sold another former Rochester branch building at 1336 Apache Drive SW for $1 million.

The northwest branch had a moment of fame in December 2015, when it was robbed two days in a row. The would-be bank robber ran in front of a KIMT-TV reporter filming a story about the previous robbery. Rochester police caught the bank robber.

Bandel Investments, which lists a Pine Island address on the purchase, made a $10,000 down payment for the 28-year-old complex. Real estate documents describe its future use as “office/ general office.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the building and land at $669,700 for 2021-2022.

Also Read
092121-VANICREAM-06624.jpg
Members Only
Business
Lotion in motion: Vanicream maker to add third expansion in three years
Pharmaceutical Specialties Inc., which makes the popular skin cream for sensitive skin, is adding another 5,000 square feet to its northwest Rochester warehouses as well as a 4,000-square-foot, two-story office section. This is the third expansion in as many years.
March 15, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Nashville Coop
Members Only
Business
It's about to get spicy in Rochester
Nashville Coop, a popular Twin Cities spicy chicken brand that started as a food truck, is slated to open a fixed location here on a prominent corner along South Broadway.
March 14, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
'Repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, one-of-a-kind finds' coming to Rochester
More than 100 vendors from six states will take part in Junkin' Market Days event March 18-19 at Rochester's Graham Arena Complex.
March 12, 2022 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYREAL ESTATE
What to read next
062321-smaok-taphouse-8544.jpg
Local
Lawsuit over Rochester's transportation improvement district fees moves to federal court
The class-action lawsuit initially filed in Olmsted County District Court by Tap House Real Estate asks the court to require the fees to be refunded.
March 16, 2022 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Davoren Lanell Broussard
Local
Coon Rapids man sentenced for involvement in March 2020 shooting
Davoren Lanell Broussard, 31, entered an Alford plea in November 2021 in Olmsted County District Court to a felony charge of making threats of violence.
March 16, 2022 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Dover - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Las Vegas man arrested in Olmsted County after police pursuit started in Wisconsin
The Winona County Sheriff's Office was notified around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. March 16, 2022, that a stolen U-Haul truck was heading into Winona County from Wisconsin.
March 16, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Heather Nessler.png
Local
RPS communications director leaving post for executive role with SPARK
Heather Nessler will begin as SPARK's executive director on April 18, 2022.
March 16, 2022 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report