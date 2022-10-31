SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
A growing local housing firm recently paid $11 million for 100 Rochester townhomes

Black Swan Living, under the name of Douglas Trail Townhomes Asset Management, recently purchased the two parcels in northwest Rochester that make up the Douglas Trail Townhomes. The deal cost Black Swan $11 million to add 100 Med City townhouses to its housing portfolio last week.

20221031_154349.jpg
Black Swan Living, under the name of Douglas Trail Townhomes Asset Management, purchased the two parcels in northwest Rochester that make up the Douglas Trail Townhomes in October 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 31, 2022 04:27 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Black Swan Living paid $11 million to add 100 Med City townhouses to its growing local housing portfolio last week.

Black Swan, under the name of Douglas Trail Townhomes Asset Management, purchased the two parcels that make up the Douglas Trail Townhomes, along Weatherstone Circle Northwest.

As part of the deal that closed on Oct. 25, 2022, Black Swan paid $300,000 for “appliances, office equipment, furniture, maintenance tools, materials, golf cart.”

The property was built in 2001. It includes 40 two-bedroom/one-bathroom units and 60 three-bedroom/one-and-a-half bathrooms ranging from 850 square feet to 1,150 square feet.

Seattle, Wash.-based Weatherstone Townhomes Limited Partnership, the original owner, sold the Douglas Trail housing community.

Investment specialists Chris Collins and Evan Miller marketed the townhomes for Marcus & Millichap’s Minneapolis office and lined up the buyer.

Olmsted County estimated the combined total market value of the two Douglas Trail Townhomes parcels at $9.5 million for 2022-2023.

This is the latest in a string of Rochester and Byron housing purchases for Black Swan.

In September, the firm paid $5 million for the 90-year-old former Rochester City Hall turned apartment complex called Residences at Old City Hall .

The firm also owns the Furlow Apartments, the Hamilton Apartments, the Raymond Apartments, the Zick Apartment Building, the Uptown Landing complex, Uptown Terrace and Nue 52 in Rochester. They also own the growing Stone Haven townhomes development in Byron.

Black Swan's portfolio now includes about 900 apartments/townhomes in the Rochester and Byron area. The firm has 23 employees on staff.

20221031_154328.jpg
Black Swan Living, under the name of Douglas Trail Townhomes Asset Management, recently purchased the two parcels in northwest Rochester that make up the Douglas Trail Townhomes. The deal cost Black Swan $11 million to add 100 Med City townhouses to its housing portfolio in October 2022.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
