A.J.’s Diner offers 'a happy occasion' in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Minn. — In a town with a little over 400 people, there sits a diner on the south end of town alongside U.S. Highway 52.

For three and a half years now this diner known has served up the staples of American diner food for the town, visitors and those just passing by on the highway.

Formerly Los Gables, the restaurant was bought and reimagined as A.J.'s Diner by husband and wife Seth and Jordan Arnold, who wanted to bring that classic American diner experience to Fountain.

"We just saw a need for American-style food in the area, and it has worked out real well,” said Seth Arnold.

Seth said he'd worked in the restaurant industry his whole life, always working for others, and initially, “I thought opening a restaurant was a horrible idea," he said. "But I realized that I could work the same hours as working for someone else and still provide the same amount of income to our household just doing it on my own."

The name A.J.’s comes from the first names of all the Arnold family members. A is for their daughter Audrey, with the J and S for the couple themselves.

Seth worked in one restaurant or another every year of his life since 1997, from Brainerd to Lanesboro. Now having a place of his own that is making him happy, he and Jordan strive to make sure to support their employees no matter how long an employee has worked for them.

“The biggest thing is just to figure out ways to take care of your employees and your customers at the same time. You know, pay your employees well and make sure that they take care of the customers just as well when you're not there," Seth said.

Aside from the Arnolds and their daughter, there are only two additional servers and cooks currently employed. Over the summer when high school students were employed at the diner and struggling with SAT tests, Jordan helped these students alongside their job to ensure their success to get into colleges they hoped to be enrolled in.

The outside of A.J.'s Diner with an eye-catching sign that any traveler on Highway 52 can catch when entering Fountain from the south on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

And it is that sort of help outside the workplace that the Arnolds want to be providing their employees. “We don't try to hold them back at all. We don't try to keep them around just because it helps us, we promote them to find their best vision on life for themselves,” said Seth.

Along with helping support their employees the best way they can, the Arnold’s also strive on sourcing as much food as possible locally. One of their biggest local partners is Blossom Hill Orchard and Farm where Jordan Arnold part-time during apple picking season. The apples from the orchard are used in desert dishes that are made at A.J.’s Diner.

Among the wall decorations at A.J's Diner are old-school Pepsi and Coke clocks along with records of some of their favorite artists the owners grew up listening to. A.J's Diner is pictured Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Seth prides himself on sourcing as much locally grown foods as possible and dealing with outside suppliers minimally. The only frozen food that is ordered to cook at A.J. 's are their french fries, otherwise Seth and his cooks make the rest of the food from fresh ingredients.

“We don't have a microwave in this building, everything is from scratch,” said Seth.

Another personal touch is that A.J.’s Diner offers delivery service. There is only one car in their fleet but the delivery service provides many food orders to the local breweries; Karst Brewing in Fountain and Sylvan Brewing in Lanesboro.

“We started deliveries right before COVID hit and when they shut down dine-in, we already had functioning delivery cars on route every day. That actually kept us level. Since the two breweries don't have kitchens we get a lot of deliveries to the breweries. Then we get a lot of local farmers with orders when they're in the harvest season, we drop off to the middle of fields,” shared Arnold on deliveries.

Come next May, the Arnolds will celebrate their fourth year of business. Until then, they keep hoping to serve the northern Fillmore County community and provide any travels along Highway 52 directions or a quick meal for their travels.

"Everyone has enough problems and food shouldn’t be one of them," Seth said. "When you want to fill your stomach, that should be a happy occasion. It shouldn't be stressful."