Exclusive
Business

A leather love affair

Josiah and Brianna Hanson craft their niche in fashion one purse, pair of earrings at a time.

Hanson Leather Co. 01
Josiah Hanson, leatherworker of Hanson Leather Co., stitches a piece on Jan. 17, 2022, at his home in Stewartville, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By John Sievers / For the Post Bulletin
January 29, 2022 07:00 AM
STEWARTVILLE — The saying is “tough as leather,” but there’s something tender about the love affair that one husband and wife team have with leatherworking.

Josiah and Brianna Hanson are the co-owners of the Rochester area’s Hanson Leather Company. The pair create everything from leather earrings and clutches to wallets and coasters. Their items can be found at www.hansonleatherco.com .

Josiah, the founder of the Hanson Leather Company, first started working leather in 2014. One of his friends challenged him to make himself a belt.

“I still wear that belt to this day,” he said.

The first leather item Josiah sold was a minimalist-style wallet.

Much of Josiah’s learning about leatherwork came from accepting custom projects from friends and family and then learning how to execute them. He remembers working on leather projects late into the night in his college dorm room.

“It was Brianna that really got us involved in our first market here in Rochester,” said Josiah. “It was the Oktober Fest at Dwell Local. After seeing people’s response to the products we brought to that first market, we started thinking we should start the business.”

Hanson Leather Co.
Josiah Hanson, a leatherworker of Hanson Leather Co., his wife Bri, and their son Emory, 1, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at their home shop in Stewartville, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

They officially launched the Hanson Leather Company in 2016.

For the first seven years, Josiah and Brianna used only hand tools, stitching all of their leather items by hand. This last year, though, they invested in an industrial sewing machine to assist their creation process.

The type of leather used in Hanson Leather Products is a point of pride. Much of it is "vegetable" tanned, using barks, roots and leaves. Most of their leather comes from The Leather Guy in St. Charles or Wickett and Craig in Pennsylvania.

“The Dump Clutch is our most popular purse because of its sleek design and its size,” said Brianna, adding that the earrings also are a hit.

Hanson Leather Co. 05
Josiah Hanson, leatherworker of Hanson Leather Co., stitches a piece Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at his home in Stewartville, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

To make an item like the Dump Clutch, Josiah and Brianna first die-cut a pattern. Then the clutch is assembled with adhesive and punched with holes to allow for hand stitching. Then the edges are sanded, beveled and burnished. The process is time intensive.

“Our larger purses and bags can take anywhere from six to eight hours,” said Josiah.

For both Josiah and Breanna, making their products by hand is important. They say it gives them a personal connection to each item.

Many of the small details that the couple fusses over are things that customers might never notice, but that is what’s important to their sense of craftsmanship. Their leather goods often convey a minimalist aesthetic.

The couple says that leathercrafting is one of the oldest trades.

Part of the love Josiah and Breanna have for leather crafting comes from this history as well as their fondness for the leather itself and its modern applications. Things like the way the leather smells create a deep connection between the couple and their craft.

The local nature of their company is also a key facet of their business.

“It was local people who gave us our first chance to share our passion, and it has been local love and support that has helped us grow through the years,” said Brianna.

fed9f473d5b6865552beab3864508d6b.jpg
Josiah Hanson, owner of Hanson Leather Co., talks with Tyler Sungram, of Rochester, about some of the leather he uses in his products using a computer bag as an example during the Farmers Market at Graham Park Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

They participate in as many Thursday's Downtown events as they can and have been part of the Holiday Bazaar the Friends of the Farmers Market organizes, as well as pop-up markets at the Blue Duck Kitchen.

Since leather is so durable, Brianna and Josiah like that their creations can become heirloom pieces that escape the “fast fashion” world that is quick to discard last season’s trends.

“To me,” said Josiah, “the joy to creating leather goods is the idea of being able to take a flat material and create a beautiful, usable piece that someone can pair with an outfit for a dinner with friends or whatever the occasion.”

