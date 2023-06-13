A little security has one reader asking questions

Oh, Wise Answer Man: One of the most important news developments in Rochester, and I haven't seen it in your paper: Hy-Vee has had to hire security to stop the theft from their stores. Why haven't you reported on it and found the root cause of it? Will you report it? Glenn.

Glenn,

Close but no cigar (stolen or paid for).

The grocery store chain began adding armed security guards to its retail locations in late 2021, according to Hy-Vee Vice President of Security Jamie Sipes at the time. Sipes said during an interview that a recent uptick in retail thefts nationwide was a factor.

“I think across the country, we’re seeing an increase in thefts and different crimes in retail locations,” He said. Sipes told KYTV in Springfield, Missouri, that no specific incident triggered the decision. “So, Hy-Vee made the decision to move forward with a forward-facing security program that includes the tools that an officer would need to keep employees and customers safe.”

Sipes seemed to indicate that the guards would serve as a visual deterrent to crime and violence.

Not wanting to rely on TV people (though Answer Man watched the video online so you don’t have to), my helpful minions reached out to Hy-Vee's corporate offices in West Des Moines, Iowa, for more explanation. Sadly, they did not respond to some questions. Still, being all-knowing, Answer Man did find the details.

So, Glenn, yes, there are security guards at your local Hy-Vee in Rochester. But, no, they’re not there due to any particular criminal act that occurred here in Rochester. Instead, it seems to be a company-wide decision to put a helpful smile — with a weapon — near every aisle to help customers and employees feel safe.

And, honestly, when I entered my local Hy-Vee recently, I noticed the guard. He seemed nice. He smiled at folks and made friendly small-talk.

If Hy-Vee thinks this is a good move for its company, who am I to tell them no?

Now, if you’ll excuse me, there’s a package of cookies calling my name. “Answer Man. Buy us. Eat the whole package.”

The real crime is it’s never the carrot chips that call to me.

Feel secure in knowing that Answer Man will get to the bottom of anything. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .