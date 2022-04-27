SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
A Med City dental clinic plans to build in southwest Rochester

Plans to build a 7,100-square-foot, two story complex on North Frontage Road of Salem Road Southwest were filed by 12th Street Dental this week. It is slated be built just northeast of Edina Realty's Rochester office building at 1301 Salem Road SW.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 26, 2022 09:40 PM
ROCHESTER – A new commercial center with teeth is in the pipeline for southwest Rochester.

Plans to build a 7,100-square-foot, two story complex on North Frontage Road of Salem Road Southwest were filed by 12th Street Dental this week. It is slated be built just northeast of Edina Realty‘s Rochester office building at 1301 Salem Road SW

The dental clinic, which already has a Rochester location at 1008 12th St. SE, acquired the land in the wake of it being approved for an office building project called North Hickory. The dental clinic project is larger than the one-story North Hickory plan, but it has a comparable footprint.

North Hickory was originally proposed by DK Fox Hill LLC, a Rochester development firm spearheaded by John Klopp. DK Fox built the Edina Realty building and a similar Edina West building at 1309 N. Frontage Road Salem SW.
Edina West was sold for $1.8 million in 2019 to two Rochester companies, Salem SW LLC and R & T Rochester Investments LLC. It now houses two tenants, ActivePT & Sports and Respira: Airway, Snoring and TMJ.

If the 12th Street Dental clinic is built as proposed, it will stand across Salem Road from Aspen Dental and not far from Apple Tree Dental.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

