Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A new chapter to start for a Med City comics shop as a nephew continues his late uncle's legacy

The Book Review closed in July in the wake of the unexpected death of its owner and operator, Craig Cotten. Jack Moore, Cotten’s nephew, recently announced on social media that he is relaunching the Book Review in his uncle’s memory.

4a22a502db6ae76e0e03caaab3e8b12f.jpg
The Book Review in Rochester’s Hillcrest Shopping Center at 1618 U.S. 52 North closed in July in the wake of the unexpected death of its owner and operator, Craig Cotten. Cotten is shown in this file photo. Jack Moore,Cotten’s nephew, recently announced on social media that he is re-launching the Book Review in his uncle’s memory.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
November 21, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — A popular Med City comic and sports card shop will soon reopen as a nephew of the late owner steps in to carry on his uncle’s legacy.

The Book Review in Rochester’s Hillcrest Shopping Center at 1618 U.S. Highway 52 North closed in July in the wake of the unexpected death of its owner and operator, Craig Cotten . Given that he ran the store by himself, the eclectic pop culture shop closed its doors.

That will soon change.

Jack Moore, Cotten’s nephew, recently announced on social media that he is relaunching the Book Review in his uncle’s memory.

“I grew up hanging out inside of the Book Review and many of my own personal hobbies developed as a result,” wrote Moore. “I am very excited and honored to continue Craig's legacy with the Book Review and I look forward to making many new friends and connections!”

The plan is to first open the shop for a one-day “Early Access Sale” on Small Business Saturday — Nov. 26, 2022. The Book Review will then officially open on a daily basis on Dec. 3, 2022.

In the days that followed Cotten’s sudden death from pneumonia and leukemia, his family held a “Celebration of Life” at the store for the many customers who became friends with him over the years. The event attracted a large crowd that reminisced, after reverently walking through the store to remember Cotten. His ashes were stored in a comic book short box display in the counter case that he stood behind for so many years.

c2103b1df1b15fcbc6bd5b43726856c8.jpg
Book Review

Cotten, who had long worked at the Book Review, purchased the business in 2008 from Terry Lauth. T he store moved from its long-time home at 115 N. Broadway to the Hillcrest Shopping Center in 2005.

In 2006, Cotten wrote about the experience of running his own business for an article in the Post Bulletin. He estimated that he often worked more than 60 hours a week to keep the business going.

When he was asked about the hardest aspects of owning a business, Cotten wrote, “Long hours, low pay and high stress.” However, he also answered the question of what is the best aspect of being self-employed and staffing his own store.

“Being your own boss. You look forward to going to work each day. It's a challenge. It is all on you, if you make it or not,” he wrote.

Moore voiced family’s appreciation for how the community had supported Cotten.

“We also want to say a huge THANK YOU to all of the friends, family, and community members of the Book Review for their incredible outpouring of support over the past few months. On behalf of Craig's entire family, we are very much looking forward to this new chapter of the Book Review!,” he wrote.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

