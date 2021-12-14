A new Med City eatery is serving up an authentic taste of Thailand

A local entrepreneur from Thailand is cooking up home cuisine for the Med City lunchtime crowd in downtown Rochester.

Jamphen Seeley, who goes by Pen, recently opened Thai Garden in the First Avenue Food Court in the skyway level of 100 First Avenue SW.

Working with her husband, Michael Seeley, and a staffer, she runs the small shop near the food court entrance.

That means offering a daily rotating menu that includes classic Thai dishes such as Pad Thai Shrimp and Panang Curry Pork. Lunch crowds with a core of Mayo Clinic employees have discovered the new shop, which is seeing lines of customers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or whenever that day's food sells out.

“I want to have a place where people can taste authentic Thai food,” said Pen Seeley, while tidying up her small kitchen at the end of a busy afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authentic means that she will not turn down the spice in a traditionally spicy dish. However, Seeley does have dishes with a variety of spice levels available and she labels each to help her customers make the best choice for them.

While Pen Seeley started working for Mayo Clinic, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to stay at home a lot and cook every day.

“That made me think about Thai food a lot more,” she said, which eventually led to the opening of Thai Garden.

While this is her first eatery, it isn’t her first Rochester business.

The Seeleys previously owned and operated the Tender Touch of Healing massage therapy studio and gift shop at 4100 18th Ave. NW in the Cedarwood Plaza from 2014 until the pandemic forced them to close in 2020.

Pen Seeley also worked in childcare in Rochester, but she said cooking for her own restaurant seems to be the best career fit for her.