Business
News reporting
A new name in coffee may be checking into a Med City hotel

The Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW recently filed a permit to build out a coffee shop inside the hotel, which would be a first location outside of the Twin Cities for this brand. The word is that the final deal is not signed yet, so the hotel owners are not discussing the name of the prospective coffee shop yet.
Olmsted County Property Records
June 13, 2022 04:51 PM
ROCHESTER — An unnamed Twin Cities coffee shop brand may have a new Rochester location brewing in a recently built Second Street hotel.

The Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW recently filed a permit to remodel some of its undeveloped commercial space into a coffee shop, which will be this brand’s first location outside of the Twin Cities.

The word is that the final deal on the project is not signed yet, so the hotel owners are not discussing the name of the prospective coffee shop yet.

“It has always been our plan to find a really cool and creative concept to complement the hotel and serve not only the hotel guests but also the neighborhood and also the downtown community,” said Jeff Brown Jr. of TPS Rochester LLC. “We think this coffee shop will do that, once we lock down the final details to make it official.”

The building estimates the value of building out the coffee shop space at $200,000.

TPS Rochester, which includes Brown, Mike Zirbes and Collin Nash, built the 109-room, six-story extended-stay hotel in 2021 and it opened in 2022. Brown and Zirbes also lead North Rock Real Estate.

The hotel was built on the former site of a fourplex housing complex, which housed Dr. John Sund’s dental clinic. It was demolished in 2013.

The site is just west of Mayo Clinic’s Ozmun Building . That’s roughly midway between the downtown core and Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital campus.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
