Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

A new restaurant and bar with an international flair is on the menu for downtown Rochester

An international pub called 507 Pub(lic) House is expected to open in the ex-Half Barrel Bar and Kitchen space at 304 First Ave. in downtown Rochester. Owner Tim Ross hopes to launch by mid-July.

Half Barrel Space
The former Half Barrel space is pictured Friday, June 30, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER – A restaurateur with history in Rochester is working with a local chef to launch a new place — 507 Pub(lic) House — in an old downtown spot.

Tim Ross, who worked at Rochester’s Shenanigans and Victoria’s in the late 1990s, is back in the Med City to open his own restaurant.

He is prepping the former Half Barrel Bar and Kitchen space at 304 First Ave. SW to reopen as 507 Pub(lic) House, hopefully by mid-July. Half Barrel closed in early 2023 after a nine-year run at that address.

Read more from Jeff Kiger

“It's going to be kind of an international pub. About 50% of the menu will be American comfort food and the other 50% will be a variety of dishes from around the world,” said Ross. “There will be something for everyone.”

In the kitchen, Chef Youness Bojji will be helping cook up that international flavor. Bojji is known in Rochester for his previous restaurants, Casablanca and the recently closed Chez Bojji.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan is to offer just dinner service at the start and later add lunch to the mix. The full bar will remain as it was under Half Barrel.

Overall, Ross anticipates having a team of 20 employees to launch the 507 Pub.

Customers will not see a lot of changes in the restaurant decor or layout. Ross said the main renovations and upgrades are happening in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, building owner John Kreusel is working to have the brick exterior of the building tuck-pointed.

507 Logo-Rochester.jpg
507 Pub(lic) House logo
Submitted

“With a 149-year-old building, there's a lot of things you need to do to keep it up,” he said. “John (Kreusel) has been a great help making this happen.”

Ross said he has long wanted to open a restaurant in the historic building.

“I've liked that spot for a long time. I've always thought it was a great location. I think Rochester’s downtown is ready to come back. I've got a lot of great neighbors by me. So we’re going to try to build on that to bring the downtown back along with Victoria’s, Bleu Duck, the Tap House and all the other great restaurants,” he said.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Rochester Public Transit logo
Local
Rochester buses scheduled for holiday service on July 4
July 02, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
TravelingSaloon.jpg
Members Only
Business
Traveling SaLoon to be Rochester’s first mobile bar
July 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
IMG_7621.JPG
Members Only
Health
Some plastics get a second life through Mayo Clinic's recycling facility
July 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Section 1AA golf finals
Prep
Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Girls Golf Team
July 03, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section 1AA girls golf
Prep
Windhorst Knudsen, All-Area Girls Golfer of the Year, a pro at making lemons into lemonade
July 03, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
063023-Rochester vs La Crescent Legion Baseball
Prep
Redhawks' Leimbek savoring last summer with teammates before college baseball career begins
July 02, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
DSC07022.jpg
Four veterans who could propel a repeat title run for the Austin Bruins
July 02, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman