A new restaurant and bar with an international flair is on the menu for downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER – A restaurateur with history in Rochester is working with a local chef to launch a new place — 507 Pub(lic) House — in an old downtown spot.

Tim Ross, who worked at Rochester’s Shenanigans and Victoria’s in the late 1990s, is back in the Med City to open his own restaurant.

He is prepping the former Half Barrel Bar and Kitchen space at 304 First Ave. SW to reopen as 507 Pub(lic) House, hopefully by mid-July. Half Barrel closed in early 2023 after a nine-year run at that address.

“It's going to be kind of an international pub. About 50% of the menu will be American comfort food and the other 50% will be a variety of dishes from around the world,” said Ross. “There will be something for everyone.”

In the kitchen, Chef Youness Bojji will be helping cook up that international flavor. Bojji is known in Rochester for his previous restaurants, Casablanca and the recently closed Chez Bojji.

The plan is to offer just dinner service at the start and later add lunch to the mix. The full bar will remain as it was under Half Barrel.

Overall, Ross anticipates having a team of 20 employees to launch the 507 Pub.

Customers will not see a lot of changes in the restaurant decor or layout. Ross said the main renovations and upgrades are happening in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, building owner John Kreusel is working to have the brick exterior of the building tuck-pointed.

“With a 149-year-old building, there's a lot of things you need to do to keep it up,” he said. “John (Kreusel) has been a great help making this happen.”

Ross said he has long wanted to open a restaurant in the historic building.

“I've liked that spot for a long time. I've always thought it was a great location. I think Rochester’s downtown is ready to come back. I've got a lot of great neighbors by me. So we’re going to try to build on that to bring the downtown back along with Victoria’s, Bleu Duck, the Tap House and all the other great restaurants,” he said.