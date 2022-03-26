Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 26
A new Rochester cafe to take root as a year-round oasis surrounded by plants

Michelle and Shawn Fagan are building out Café Aquí under a new massive skylight in the recently expanded Sargent’s on 2nd nursery. In addition to a wide variety of coffee drinks curated by self-described “perfectionist” and espresso expert Michelle Fagan, the cafe surrounded by green plants will also serve Wisconsin ice cream, old-school milkshakes, Argentinian empanadas and a popular Brazilian cheese bread snack called pão de queijo.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 26, 2022 11:29 AM
ROCHESTER – A year-round green oasis where people can gather and linger over coffee and specialty treats.

That is the seedling of what Michelle and Shawn Fagan are hoping takes root within their friends’ popular plant nursery — Sargent's on 2nd at 1811 Second St. SW.

Construction is underway to build out Café Aquí under a new massive skylight in the recently expanded Sargent’s nursery. Once completed, the business-within-a-business will seat about 25 people plus some patio seating.

In addition to a wide variety of coffee drinks curated by self-described “perfectionist” and espresso expert Michelle Fagan, the cafe surrounded by green plants will also serve Wisconsin ice cream, old-school milkshakes, Argentinian empanadas and a popular Brazilian cheese bread snack called pão de queijo.

“We wanted to do something different for Rochester. I love coffee and croissants and Rochester already has some phenomenal coffee shops doing that already,” said Shawn Fagan. “We're going to make sure that we're bringing something different to the market.”

Unlike the many grab-and-go or drive-thru coffee shops, the new cafe will be a place where people can spend some time to connect and relax in a tropical environment, he added.

Fagan describes Café Aquí as “one of those positives that came out of the pandemic.”

As so many organized group activities, like soccer, were canceled, the Fagans found themselves spending a lot of time hanging out at the lake with their friends, the Sargents.

Nick Sargent described his plan to expand and upgrade the Second Street location to make it more of an hip urban garden center. Part of that idea was to add coffee and food to the offerings. The Fagans had more than a few suggestions for the project.

“Nick was like, ‘You gave us some good ideas. Do you guys want to do it?,’” recalled Fagan. “It kind of came out of the blue for us. But we got thinking about it and we said, ‘Yeah, you bet.’”

They hope to have Café Aquí ready to start serving by early to mid-May. Fagan estimates that a team of 10 to 12 employees will staff it.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

