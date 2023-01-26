A new Rochester restaurant is on track to open in old depot this summer

ROCHESTER — A pair of local chefs are on track to turn their pop-up concept into a new Rochester restaurant in an old space near downtown.

Co-owners and chefs Nick Diaz and Kiefer Manning earned a local following in 2022 by hosting weekly pop-up versions of Our Paladar , first at Diaz’s house and later on Sunday nights at Thai Pop.

The enthusiastic reception of their varied “New American Cuisine” menu at Our Paladar encouraged the duo to find a permanent Rochester home for their restaurant.

They found what they were looking for in the more than 120-year-old Chicago Great Western railroad depot at 20 Fourth St. SE. That space has been empty since Chef Justin Schoville and Lindsay Zubay closed Porch Fried Chicken and its downstairs counterpart, Boxcar Hippie/Cellar, in 2021.

“It’s a unique and charming space,” said Manning. “We’re super optimistic about bringing it back to life.”

After signing a lease on Thursday morning, the plan is to get to work on the building with the goal of opening the main dining room this summer, followed by the large patio. They hope to then activate the lower level by the time temperatures drop later this year.

Diaz described downtown Rochester as the city’s restaurant hub and the depot building is “downtown adjacent.” He pointed out that while a handful of local restaurants are gearing up to start cooking, there is still plenty of room in the Rochester market.

“It's encouraging to see other people take these chances and it makes us feel as if we're not alone. We're not blindly optimistic, but I think this will be a very big year for dining in Rochester,” said Diaz. “There's gonna be a ton of opportunity and a lot of room for creativity. The downtown is by no means saturated with restaurants.”

The former Porch Fried Chicken space Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

They plan to offer up a very local-centric menu to spotlight the flavors of southeastern Minnesota.

“We want to celebrate the area in which we live. When Nick and I are traveling, the best way we interact with a new city or country is through dining. I think it gives you the best snapshot of a time and place, wherever you're at in the world and during whatever season you're traveling,” said Manning. “We have so many people coming in and out of the city, often visiting Mayo Clinic. it will be fun to provide them a snapshot.”

Working under the umbrella of “New American Cuisine” gives them room to explore and experiment without being in a box.

That means diners at Our Paladar will see French, Italian and Mediterranean-inspired dishes on the living menu, as well as the occasional Cuban creation.

“We really have no boundaries. We've really left ourselves open to be creative and to be responsive to what people want,” said Manning.

The name of Our Paladar, which references small Cuban eateries housed in homes, is a nod to Diaz’s Cuban heritage. However, this is not a Cuban restaurant, though they do want it to have an intimate and welcoming atmosphere.

They expect to have a team of 20 to 25 employees on staff, once Our Paladar is fully up and running.