Business

A new store might be booting up its brand in an empty Rochester 'Barn'

Boot Barn, a California-based Western wear retail chain, has filed for Rochester building permits to revamp the Dress Barn space at 70 25th St. SE in the Broadway Commons shopping center.

20220422_153511.jpg
Boot Barn, a California-based Western wear retail chain, has filed for Rochester building permits to revamp the Dress Barn space at 70 25th St. SE in the Broadway Commons shopping center.
Jeff Kiger - Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 22, 2022 10:29 PM
ROCHESTER – Once a barn, always a barn?

It looks like a long empty storefront in south Rochester has a new brand riding in.

Boot Barn , a California-based Western wear retail chain, has filed for Rochester building permits to revamp space at 70 25th St. SE in the Broadway Commons shopping center. That’s the commercial strip anchored by Kohl’s and Micheal’s crafts.

A permit for a “Shell expansion: of 3,120 square feet" plus a “retrofit package including limited interior demolition to prepare for tenant fit-out” was filed with the city on Friday.

20220422_153534.jpg
Boot Barn, a California-based Western wear retail chain, has filed for Rochester building permits to revamp the Dress Barn space at 70 25th St. SE in the Broadway Commons shopping center.
Jeff Kiger - Post Bulletin

If this project does the two-step moving forward, it might mean half of the sign on the building could stay put.

That spot was last occupied by the oddly named women's clothing store, the Dress Barn. That barn closed in 2019, after selling clothing there for 18 years.

The Boot Barn, a name which fits its merchandise, already has three Minnesota locations in Fridley, Bloomington and St. Cloud. This would be the Irving, Calif., retailer’s first store in southern Minnesota.

It looks like this permit will spur the opening of a new store in Rochester, However, a similar permit in 2020 never made it out of the chute.

Party City filed that permit for the fit-out of a new store in March 2020 in the early days of the pandemic. It appears that no construction for that proposed project ever happened, since the Dress Barn’s “Closed – Out of Business” sign is still taped to the front door.

Will this new retailer boot the last sign of dresses from the space and make it a bonanza of Western wear? Stay tuned, buckaroo.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

