A new version of the historic Kahler sign will soon shine in Rochester

Kahler Hospitality Group announced this week that a recreation of the 1971 Kahler Grand Hotel sign is expected to be installed in October. The old neon sign was taken down in April.

Kahler Hospitality Group announced this week that a recreation of the historic 1971 Kahler Grand Hotel sign is expected to be installed in October. The old neon sign was taken down in April.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 12:10 PM

ROCHESTER — The familiar gold and red glow of the Kahler Grand Hotel sign will soon shine on downtown Rochester again as a new version of the iconic landmark is installed this fall.

Kahler Hospitality Group announced this week that a recreation of the three-sided, historic 1971 sign is expected to be installed on the roof of the hotel at 20 Second Ave. SW. in October. The aging and defective neon sign was taken down in April.

“The Kahler sign holds a significant place in Rochester’s history,” said Kahler Hospitality Board Representative Javon D. Bea in an announcement of the project. “As a company, we felt a sense of duty to rejuvenate the sign, not just as a tribute to the city’s storied history but also as an outward reflection of the extensive renovations we’ve undertaken within the Kahler Grand Hotel itself.”

Javon D. Bea is the son of Javon R. Bea, a Wisconsin hospital executive who lives in Oronoco. Javon R. Bea led the $230 million purchase of the four Rochester Kahler hotels in 2013. Javon D. Bea is the president of Red Pine Capital Management.

A portion of the Kahler sign is removed in April 2023.
Contributed / Ellen Sassenberg

The original sign was rusted and beyond repair, which caused it to fail and malfunction. Recognizing the sign’s historical significance to the city, the Kahler Hospitality Group decided to recreate the sign with modern materials.

Instead of using neon, the more than 10-foot-tall letters will be lit with modern LEDs. Kahler Hospitality is working with the La Crosse Sign Group to recreate the sign. The Building Restoration Co., a Roseville-based building restoration firm, is handling the logistics and installation of the sign.

It is expected to cost an estimated $500,000 to create the new version of the sign.

“Using LEDs means the new sign will be able to change colors for special occasions as the city does. It will be even more connected to the city than in the past. This will bring back the sign’s former glory,” said Matt Williams, who manages property assets for Kahler Hospitality. “The LED lights will also be much more energy-efficient than the neon was.”

Williams, vice president of finance for Red Pine Capital Management, added that one letter of the 1971 sign will be preserved and displayed in a planned Kahler History Museum.

The museum, which will be located in the 102-year-old hotel’s lobby, is expected to open in October when the new sign is installed.

Drone - Kahler Sign
Scaffolding surrounds the historic Kahler Hotel sign Thursday, April 13, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
