A pair of Rochester stores sold for $12.72 million amid wave of Med City real estate deals

ROCHESTER — Another Med City retail complex has a new owner in the wake of a $12.72 million purchase of northwest buildings that house the PetSmart and Clothes Mentor stores.

Richfield, Minnesota, real estate investors purchased the three properties that include the 21-year-old buildings near the Target North store that house PetSmart and Clothes Mentor as well as an adjacent retention pond. The PetSmart building previously housed Ultimate Electronics . Erik's Bike Shop was the previous tenant of the Clothes Mentor site.

The properties at 3811 and 3839 Marketplace Drive NW are within the Rochester Marketplace retail area. The deal closed on Oct. 28, 2022, with the purchasers making a down payment of $4.35 million.

Olmsted County estimated the combined market value of the three properties at $7.73 million for 2022-2023.

The buyers were listed as Cahill Road Partners, LLC, J2H 127 Building, LLC, 2075 Ford Parkway, LLC and EBH 127 Building, LLC. All four companies share the same Richfield address and telephone number on the sale documents. Lunieski & Associates LLC, led by Robert J. Lunieski, also uses that address and telephone number.

Earlier this year, Lunieski & Associates purchased a nearby 22-year-old building at 3794 Marketplace Drive. That’s the 5,100-square-foot restaurant building that has been occupied by Applebee’s since it was completed.

The PetSmart/Clothes Mentor buildings plus the pond were sold by IRC Rochester Marketplace, LLC, which is part of the Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., of Oakbrook, Illinois.

Inland had owned the buildings and pond since it bought them for $10.62 million in 2003 from Twin City-based Ryan Cos . Ryan Cos. developed the core of the Rochester Marketplace area buildings in 2000.