SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A pair of Rochester stores sold for $12.72 million amid wave of Med City real estate deals

Richfield, Minnesota, real estate investors recently purchased three northwest Rochester properties that include the 21-year-old buildings near the Target North store that house PetSmart and Clothes Mentor as well as an adjacent retention pond.

20221108_143215.jpg
Richfield, Minn. real estate investors paid $12.72 million in October 2022 for the three northwest Rochester properties that include the 21-year-old buildings near the Target North store that house Petsmart and Clothes Mentor as well as an adjacent retention pond.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
November 09, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Another Med City retail complex has a new owner in the wake of a $12.72 million purchase of northwest buildings that house the PetSmart and Clothes Mentor stores.

Richfield, Minnesota, real estate investors purchased the three properties that include the 21-year-old buildings near the Target North store that house PetSmart and Clothes Mentor as well as an adjacent retention pond. The PetSmart building previously housed Ultimate Electronics . Erik's Bike Shop was the previous tenant of the Clothes Mentor site.

The properties at 3811 and 3839 Marketplace Drive NW are within the Rochester Marketplace retail area. The deal closed on Oct. 28, 2022, with the purchasers making a down payment of $4.35 million.

Olmsted County estimated the combined market value of the three properties at $7.73 million for 2022-2023.

Also Read
20221108_100818.jpg
Business
'Here we sew again': Med City's Pine Needles to expand its southwest space again
Marcia and Suzie Nagel's Pine Needles Quilt & Sew shop has outgrown its space in southwest Rochester again, less than two years after its last expansion. The popular 5,200-square-foot store stands at 1300 Salem Road SW in the TJ Maxx & More Plaza. The solution is to add 6,800-square-feet to bring the store’s total size to 12,000 square feet.
November 08, 2022 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
A seventh set of Golden Arches is on the way to northeast Rochester
A new McDonald's restaurant is on order for northeast Rochester on the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive. The Rochester City Council has agreed to sell the land to McDonald’s for $900,000. Plans filed with the city this week show a proposed 4,438-square-foot restaurant.
November 04, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kelly Larson
Business
CEO hopes to use Rochester as a launching pad for her space network startup
Aquarian Space, a startup company with aspirations of becoming the Internet service provider for the moon and the solar system, has set up shop in Rochester.
November 04, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The buyers were listed as Cahill Road Partners, LLC, J2H 127 Building, LLC, 2075 Ford Parkway, LLC and EBH 127 Building, LLC. All four companies share the same Richfield address and telephone number on the sale documents. Lunieski & Associates LLC, led by Robert J. Lunieski, also uses that address and telephone number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Lunieski & Associates purchased a nearby 22-year-old building at 3794 Marketplace Drive. That’s the 5,100-square-foot restaurant building that has been occupied by Applebee’s since it was completed.

The PetSmart/Clothes Mentor buildings plus the pond were sold by IRC Rochester Marketplace, LLC, which is part of the Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., of Oakbrook, Illinois.

Inland had owned the buildings and pond since it bought them for $10.62 million in 2003 from Twin City-based Ryan Cos . Ryan Cos. developed the core of the Rochester Marketplace area buildings in 2000.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERREAL ESTATEBUSINESS
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit logo
Local
Draft of Rochester 5-year transit plan available for public review
Public hearing for citywide transit plan is set for Dec. 5.
November 09, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Election Results 2022 graphic
Local
Find election results for key Rochester area races here
A collection of key election results for the Rochester area.
November 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Jean Marvin, Cathy Nathan, Julie Workman and Justin Cook
Local
Incumbents maintain control in Rochester School Board election
The closest of the school board races was decided by a margin of just under 15 percentage points.
November 08, 2022 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Election Day
Local
Nelson wins 5th straight Senate term; Drazkowski and Boldon win Senate seats in 1st try
A pattern repeats: Area races show Democrats winning Rochester area and GOP in rural area.
November 08, 2022 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle