A popular Med City bakery and cafe will start 2023 with a new owner

Almost 19 years after launching Great Harvest Bread Co. at 706 N. Broadway, Dan Sweeney is passing on his oven mitts to Rich Hedstrom on Jan. 1.

20221229_141934.jpg
Almost 19 years after launching Great Harvest Bread Co. in Rochester, Dan Sweeney, left, is passing on his oven mitts to Rich Hedstrom, right, on Jan. 1, 2023.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
December 30, 2022 03:42 PM
ROCHESTER — A new owner will soon be in the mix at a popular Med City bakery.

Almost 19 years after launching Great Harvest Bread Co. at 706 N. Broadway , Dan Sweeney is passing on his oven mitts to Rich Hedstrom on Jan. 1.

“It's just time. … My youngest is now graduating from high school and it is just time to try something different,” said Sweeney of why he decided to hand his business off.

He opened Rochester’s first Great Harvest franchise in 2004 in a North Broadway building left vacant by the closing of a Quiznos location. Great Harvest is a chain based in Dillon, Montana.

In 2006, he expanded the building to add more customer seating as Great Harvest’s menu went beyond breads and pastries to add soups and sandwiches.

Sweeney opened a second Great Harvest bakery cafe in 2020 in t he First Alliance Credit Union commercial center at 2483 Commerce Drive NW.

Hedstrom is taking ownership of both Great Harvest franchises with a combined 29 to 30 employees. That’s more than four times the seven employees that Sweeney opened the original shop with in 2004.

After growing up in Rochester, Hedstrom had a career with Winona’s Fastenal corporation , which took him to Shanghai, China, for 16 years. He recently moved back to the area and was looking to do something new that still allowed him to use his service skills of working with customers.

“I've kind of been investigating businesses in the area for quite some time. … I really wanted to be a part of Rochester again and give back to the community. This seemed like a really good opportunity to do that,” said Hedstrom. “He's got a really good business that he's running here, and it's gonna be a challenge to fill Dan’s shoes but I'm up for that challenge.”

Looking to the future, he said fans of Great Harvest will still find the food and staff that they have come to know.

“They are going to see the same great bread, the same great sandwiches and the same great goodies and sweets,” said Hedstrom. “Hopefully, I can add my own twist to it. I’m so excited to take on the challenge and grow the business.”

