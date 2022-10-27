A positive attitude yields positive solutions

Dear Dave,

I have a team problem. It seems like we managers are the masters of gloom and doom, and each meeting becomes nothing but rants about how bad we are doing. How can we become a more positive team that can really solve the problems we have. What advice do you have that will help me and my fellow managers become unified and use meetings to solve things and help us end up feeling like we worked together — and got things done?

— T

Dear T,

I am reminded of the quote, “If all you have is a hammer, then everything looks like a nail.” Accordingly, we pounce on problems, or only symptoms of problems, without actually defining the situation and how we can use the very best of who we are and what we do to rally our efforts collectively to get things done.

Meetings are inevitable, but rarely are they done right. The purpose of the meeting often gets lost among the chatter — or spooky silence — and they turn into displays of criticism, subtle finger-pointing, and cause people to wish they were anywhere else than in the meeting.

I had a boss, who felt quite fulfilled, because he “fixed” this or that, shuffled problems around or out of sight, handled everything like an emergency, and never really solved problems. During management meetings, he did laid out some personal attacks and accusations, and we left the meetings feeling abused and victimized.

How we view things

Many people, when presented some idea or concept, will launch into an endless series of rants about why you are crazy about bringing up the idea and why it will never, ever work. Others will say, “Let’s take a look at why this may work.” Objectivity, what a concept.

In his book "Good to Great," Jim Collins talks about the “doom loop” where it becomes easy to spiral into endless negativity, which becomes how you look at everything. You shouldn't ignore shortcomings and potential problems, but instead should try to create positive momentum by looking for the good in ideas before we dismantle them.

Appreciative inquiry

Have you ever noticed that a typical meeting becomes only an endless passing of information and meeting efficiency replaces the production of meeting effectiveness? Rarely is the discussion ever taken to true dialogue where people talk from the heart to the heart. Most meeting work is pro and con conversations about a plethora of issues and, usually, you cannot get people to attend without promising them yummy refreshments.

Problems introduced in meetings are seen as unavoidable and destructive obstacles, rather than opportunities to think, grow, and become better and more effective in our use of thinking tools and techniques, creativity and imagination, business skills, and innovation methods. Also, meeting members are told, “Bring your ideas,” but they are seldom heard nor solicited.

What if, instead, we focused on what we want, not where we've gone wrong, and look forward to what we want to become. The goal is to talk about what is right with an organization and appreciate the positives. All this is referred to appreciation inquiry, or AI.

AI is based on the assumption that organizations become what they inquire about. Talk about the negatives, that's what you'll find. But an organization that tries to appreciate what is best in itself will discover more and more of what is good. The good will truly solve the problems. I am not saying that you should deny the fact that you have problems; I am saying that you should first see what you possess as strengths, knowledge, capabilities and resourcefulness.

The ability to think is so greatly affected by the attitudes we have. Instead of only discussing what is wrong and where we stink, a positive attitude upfront is inspirational and will provide more effective solutions than a negative one.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.