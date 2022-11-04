SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Business
News reporting
A seventh set of Golden Arches is on the way to northeast Rochester

A new McDonald's restaurant is on order for northeast Rochester on the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive. The Rochester City Council has agreed to sell the land to McDonald’s for $900,000. Plans filed with the city this week show a proposed 4,438-square-foot restaurant.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
November 04, 2022 05:11 PM
ROCHESTER — Look for a new set of Golden Arches to appear in northeast Rochester to bring the Med City’s tally of McDonald’s restaurants to seven.

After the Rochester City Council recently approved an agreement to sell land on the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive, McDonald’s has filed plans to build a new restaurant.

The council approved the first step in the process to sell the city land to McDonald’s for $900,000 on Oct. 17, 2022.

The new location will be located near the new Caribou Coffee Cabin drive-thru location and Rochester Fire Station 2. It will also not be far from Century High School.

Plans filed with the city this week show a proposed 4,438-square-foot restaurant with seating for 61 customers. It is designed to have access for Viola Road and Wheelock Drive Northeast.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is designed to include a drive-thru and a parking lot with 43 spaces.

While McDonald’s has long had six locations in Rochester, this will be the first one in the city’s northeast quadrant.

mcdnortheastmap.jpg
A new McDonald's restaurant is on order for northeast Rochester on the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive. The Rochester City Council has agree to sell the land to McDonald’s for $900,000. Plans filed with the city this week show a proposed 4,438-square-foot restaurant.
Olmsted County Building Permits

The last ground-up construction of a McDonald’s on a completely new site was the restaurant at 2121 Commerce Drive NW , which replaced the former location near 19th Street NW in 2014.

The company spent $1.32 million to buy the land for that project near Costco and West Circle Drive Northwest

Many of the other Rochester McDonald’s have been rebuilt and upgraded in recent years on or near there original sites.

