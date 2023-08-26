A year after a tight market, new and used vehicle sales have turned a corner in Southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER — Car and truck buyers have a lot more choices today than they did at this time last year, as the vehicle market seems to have turned a corner, leading to some relief on sale prices.

Across southeastern Minnesota and the U.S., dealers were scrambling last summer to get new and used vehicles to display in their showrooms and lots. The pandemic had short-circuited the car and truck supply stream. The goal for most dealers is to have an inventory of vehicles to last about 60 days.

“We were down to 15 to 17 days of supply, meaning you'd have enough cars to last two weeks with maybe nothing in the pipeline. If a customer came in looking for an Explorer, you might have (had) one to show them,” recalled Steve Johnson, owner of Zumbrota Ford. “Now we might have five to show them, so people can pick a color.”

Zumbrota Ford had about 257 pre-owned vehicles on its lot last week, plus 45 to 50 new Fords. In addition to cars, the dealership's service team has parts on hand that were much tougher to get a year ago.

Johnson’s experience is similar to that of most dealers as the vehicle market stabilizes a bit after a wild couple of years. Dealer inventories across the country are at levels that they haven’t seen in more than two years.

Beside adding more choice for buyers, more inventory means less pressure pushing up costs. The average new car buyer in the U.S. paid $48,334 in July. That’s up just $337 from the average price in June.

When compared with July a year ago, it’s up just $199 or 0.4%. That’s the smallest year-over-year increase in a decade.

Better yet, prices are down an average of $1,335 from the start of 2023. That’s the largest January-to-July price drop in a decade.

“It is much, much better for the consumer than last year, because the days of selling over the window sticker price are over. Most dealers are discounting and the factory is coming up with rebates,” said Johnson.

Hundreds of new Ford F-150 pickup trucks sit on a lot of the Department of Public Works rail yard in Detroit on April 15, 2021. The trucks are waiting for semiconductors, which have been in limited supply globally because of COVID disruption. Eric Seals/Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/TNS

Those factors add up to today generally being a good time to buy a new vehicle. Representatives of Cox Automotive, the parent company of Kelley Blue Book, have stated that new vehicle price inflation has all but disappeared as the prices of luxury and electric vehicles are dropping.

“Inventories are better for new cars. It is still tighter than it was pre-pandemic,” said Minnesota Auto Dealers President Scott Lambert. “My standard advice for consumers is to be patient. Do your homework. The more fussy you are, the longer it's going to take to get that vehicle.”

The used vehicle market is also improving, but buyers might not see the same price declines as new car shoppers are.

“The big inflation we saw on used car prices has cooled down, but used car prices have not really dropped. They're still high, because we make used cars from new cars and we haven’t had a lot of new cars for the last three years,” said Lambert. “So late model used cars are still in demand. Prices are not still exploding, but they're not dropping either.”

One relatively new factor in today’s market is how electric vehicles plug into the big picture. As gas prices climbed in 2022, the demand for electric vehicles shot up and outpaced production.

Now that interest has cooled, just as ramped-up manufacturing delivered large numbers of EVs. Tesla and Ford have dropped the sticker prices on new EVs and the cost of used electric vehicles has dropped up to 40% compared to 2022.

“In this area, we don't have a tremendous demand for electric vehicles. EVs have kind of leveled off at about 7% of our industry sales. We've had a little reset. Early adopters have all bought one and we haven't quite got to the point yet where we've convinced people that there are adequate charging stations to drive to a cabin up north,” said Johnson.

He said traveling in EVs is a different experience from traditional cars and trucks. Johnson rented one this summer and drove it to Lake Erie to do some fishing. When he had to stop on the way back to charge the battery, the “fueling" stop took an hour and seven minutes.

“An hour is not a tremendous long time, but I could have pulled into Kwik Trip and used the restroom, got a bottle of pop and a snack, filled up my car and been gone in 10 or 12 minutes,” Johnson said.

When it comes to vehicles, Minnesota’s tastes tend toward larger and more powerful vehicles over fuel-efficient ones.

“We are a truck market. About 90% of the vehicles sold in Minnesota are classified as trucks. That goes beyond just pickups. It includes SUVs and some minivans," said Lambert. “Minnesota is way ahead of the national average. In that regard, we're a truck-heavy state.”