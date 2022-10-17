We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Monday, October 17

Business
News reporting
After 20 years, Rochester's Bertrand Memorial moves to a new location

Bertrand Memorial has been in Rochester since 1999, and after two decades in the same space, owner Bill Bertrand is moving a few blocks down the road.

Bertrand Memorials
Bertrand Memorials' new location at 2125 3rd Avenue Southeast on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
October 17, 2022 02:20 PM
ROCHESTER — For over 20 years, Bertrand Memorial has been a staple in the Rochester community for those who need to bury loved ones who have passed away.

The business, owned by Bill Bertrand, will remain in Rochester, but a change of scenery is happening as Bertrand Memorial is moving a few blocks away from its current location to a new spot basically around the corner at 2125 Third Ave. SE.

“I've been renting in this building for 20 years, and there's a new owner. The building's been for sale for a few years. A new owner came in and he wants to use the building for himself. So there wasn't an opportunity for me to stay,” said Bertrand.

Moving into the space Bertrand has been renting is Nickelson Painting. Both Bertrand and Nickelson Painting confirmed Nickelson Painting will move into the space at 2024 Broadway Ave. come Nov. 1 2022.

On the business side of operations, Bertrand does not plan to change much beyond his location. He plans to be fully moved into the new space before Nov. 1 with remodeling work underway for the new home of Bertrand Memorial.

“I am going to have a sale on granite until everything is remodeled inside. It isn't a very far move, but moving granite is quite a hassle,” said Bertrand on the move.

Bertrand Memorial will keep its hours of operation the same, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Bertrand Memorials
Bertrand Memorials' new location at 2125 3rd Avenue Southeast on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: MEMORIALSROCHESTERBUSINESS
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
