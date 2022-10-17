After 20 years, Rochester's Bertrand Memorial moves to a new location

ROCHESTER — For over 20 years, Bertrand Memorial has been a staple in the Rochester community for those who need to bury loved ones who have passed away.

The business, owned by Bill Bertrand, will remain in Rochester, but a change of scenery is happening as Bertrand Memorial is moving a few blocks away from its current location to a new spot basically around the corner at 2125 Third Ave. SE.

“I've been renting in this building for 20 years, and there's a new owner. The building's been for sale for a few years. A new owner came in and he wants to use the building for himself. So there wasn't an opportunity for me to stay,” said Bertrand.

Moving into the space Bertrand has been renting is Nickelson Painting. Both Bertrand and Nickelson Painting confirmed Nickelson Painting will move into the space at 2024 Broadway Ave. come Nov. 1 2022.

On the business side of operations, Bertrand does not plan to change much beyond his location. He plans to be fully moved into the new space before Nov. 1 with remodeling work underway for the new home of Bertrand Memorial.

“I am going to have a sale on granite until everything is remodeled inside. It isn't a very far move, but moving granite is quite a hassle,” said Bertrand on the move.

Bertrand Memorial will keep its hours of operation the same, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.