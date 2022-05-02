SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

After 25 years, our website has seen a lot of change

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
May 02, 2022 05:00 AM
Share

Happy 25th birthday to postbulletin.com!

It was May 1997 when postbulletin.com was launched as a very basic HTML website, delivering the latest news to your Power Macintosh computers.

Thanks to the Wayback Machine Internet Archive , we can view snapshots of previous versions of our website.

Take a tour of our past as we look to postbulletin.com's future.

ADVERTISEMENT

1997

1997 Dec website.jpg

1999

1999 Aug website.jpg

2001

2001 June website.jpg

2003

2003 April website.jpg

2004

2004 May website.jpg

2005

2005 May website.jpg

2005

2005 Dec website.jpg

2007

A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.

ADVERTISEMENT

2007 Dec website.jpg

2012

A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.

2012 Jul website.jpg

2016

2016 May website.jpg

2017

A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.

2017 Jun website.jpg

2018

2018 Jul website.jpg

2020

A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.

ADVERTISEMENT

2020 Jan website.jpg

2021

2021 Oct website.jpg

2022

2022 Mar website.jpg

Related Topics: ROCHESTER POST BULLETIN
What to read next
CD1 forum Deal-Bartell.JPG
Local
1st Congressional District race gets less crowded on DFL side
DFL candidates met at a forum Sunday to pitch their cases to party members why they should fill the 1st Congressional District's vacant seat.
May 01, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
May Day rally 01.JPG
Business
On the day marking an 8-hour workday, Kemps workers reject latest offer
Workers rejected the latest proposed contract in a 135-to-1 vote Sunday.
May 01, 2022 07:58 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Stock art of red and blue emergency lights atop a police vehicle.
Local
Walnut Grove, Minnesota, man killed Friday night in Lyon County crash
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on state Highway 23 that killed one driver and seriously injured two passengers. The other driver is in jail.
May 01, 2022 06:28 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Rochester church is looking to grow this spring
The Midwest Bible Baptist Church recently filed plans to build a 12,299-square-foot addition to its existing 8,728-square-foot complex, which sits on a hill at 5930 Bandel Road NW.
May 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger