After 25 years, our website has seen a lot of change

Happy 25th birthday to postbulletin.com!

It was May 1997 when postbulletin.com was launched as a very basic HTML website, delivering the latest news to your Power Macintosh computers.

Thanks to the Wayback Machine Internet Archive , we can view snapshots of previous versions of our website.

Take a tour of our past as we look to postbulletin.com's future.

1997

1999

2001

2003

2004

2005

2005

2007

A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.

2012

A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.

2016

2017

A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.

2018

2020

A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.

2021