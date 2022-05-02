After 25 years, our website has seen a lot of change
Happy 25th birthday to postbulletin.com!
It was May 1997 when postbulletin.com was launched as a very basic HTML website, delivering the latest news to your Power Macintosh computers.
Thanks to the Wayback Machine Internet Archive , we can view snapshots of previous versions of our website.
Take a tour of our past as we look to postbulletin.com's future.
1997
1999
2001
2003
2004
2005
2007
A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.
2012
A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.
2016
2017
A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.
2018
2020
A few homepage elements did not load from the archive.
2021
2022
DFL candidates met at a forum Sunday to pitch their cases to party members why they should fill the 1st Congressional District's vacant seat.
Workers rejected the latest proposed contract in a 135-to-1 vote Sunday.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on state Highway 23 that killed one driver and seriously injured two passengers. The other driver is in jail.
Members Only
The Midwest Bible Baptist Church recently filed plans to build a 12,299-square-foot addition to its existing 8,728-square-foot complex, which sits on a hill at 5930 Bandel Road NW.