SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

After $3.8 million deal, firm now owns a Med City matched set of grocery and gas station

Hy-Vee, the Iowa-based grocery chain, sold its 6,000-square-foot gas station and C-store at 4293 West Circle Drive NW for $3.8 million on Oct. 27, 2022. The building stands near the 90,000-square-foot Hy-Vee at 4200 West Circle Drive NW.

West Circle Drive Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh
The West Circle Drive Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
November 01, 2022 01:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Following the purchase of northwest Rochester grocery for $32 million in January, an Illinois real estate investment firm just bought the related convenience store for $3.8 million.

Hy-Vee, the Iowa-based grocery chain, sold its Fast & Fresh gas station and C-store at 4293 West Circle Drive NW that stands by the 90,000-square-foot grocery at 4200 West Circle Drive NW. Both were built in 2015. The deal closed on Oct. 27, 2022.

Also Read
Asked and Answered - R.M. Dreier
Community
Dodge Center's 'Bookaneer' is always on the lookout for paper 'treasures'
R.M. Dreier has a passion for old books and other vintage paper items. That led the Dodge Center man, who works as a forklift driver, to become the "Bookaneer," buying and selling vintage tomes.
November 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20221031_154349.jpg
Business
A growing local housing firm recently paid $11 million for 100 Rochester townhomes
Black Swan Living, under the name of Douglas Trail Townhomes Asset Management, recently purchased the two parcels in northwest Rochester that make up the Douglas Trail Townhomes. The deal cost Black Swan $11 million to add 100 Med City townhouses to its housing portfolio last week.
October 31, 2022 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20221026_145232.jpg
Business
HR services firm clocks into downtown Rochester
Smart-HR moved into offices in Suite 100 at 220 S. Broadway in downtown Rochester earlier this fall. The business moved into a space left by Rochester Area Economic Development Inc.’s move to the sixth floor of the Minnesota Biobusiness Center.
October 30, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The Oakbrook, Ill.-based Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. purchased the property under the corporate name of Rochester ZC Essential DST.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the convenience store at $1.7 million for 2022-2023.

This deal completes Inland’s northwest Hy-Vee matching set. Inland purchased the adjacent grocery earlier this year. Hy-Vee has a 20 year lease with Inland for the store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inland has purchased and leased back other retail property in the area over the years. It also owns the Walgreens store on Civic Center Drive.

The West Circle store was the last Rochester location that Hy-Vee owned. Hy-Vee now leases all four Med City grocery stores from different owners as well as the West Circle Drive gas station.

However, Hy-Vee does still have direct ownership of its other Rochester gas station/C-store at 3650 Third Ave. NW in front of the 37th Street store.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERREAL ESTATE
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Olmsted County candidates discuss priority for 2023
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related to what they see as a primary goal for Olmsted County to achieve next year.
November 01, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
nRPfx-byron-solar-project (1).png
Local
Public hearings for Byron Solar project scheduled for Nov. 9 and 10
Another round of public hearings is coming up for the proposed 200-megawatt solar project that would be located between Kasson and Byron.
November 01, 2022 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Patrick Terrell Jr.
Local
Level 3 predatory offender moves to Rochester
Patrick Alfonso Terrell Jr., 26, was released from a Minnesota correctional facility in September 2022. He moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast. He was convicted of using force during a 2019 sexual assault in Rochester.
November 01, 2022 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Answer Man logo
NewsMD
I like to dye my hair blue, but Mayo Clinic frowns on artificially colored manes. What am I to do?
Dear Answer Man,
November 01, 2022 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man