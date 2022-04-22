SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
After a two year hiatus, Crooked Pint reopens in Rochester

The COVID-19 pandemic kept the doors of the Crooked Pint closed in Rochester for two years, but the restaurant has reopened at a new location in town.

20222204_CrookedPint.JPG
Customers return to the Crooked Pint's reopening during a lunch rush on Friday, April, 22, 2022. The popular restaurant reopened Tuesday after a two-year hiatus.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
April 22, 2022 02:11 PM
ROCHESTER — With a new location, the Crooked Pint returns to the Rochester restaurant scene.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many closure of local businesses in Rochester and across the country. One pandemic casualty, the Crooked Pint, reopened its doors this week in a new location off of 16th Street and South Broadway.

“We're just really excited to be back serving Rochester,” said Kaitlyn Nelson, general manager of Crooked Pint. “I was a little jittery and nervous that first opening day because it had been so long, but as soon as we unlocked the doors, it's like you just jumped right back into it.”

The Crooked Pint only reopened on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and is currently entering its first reopened weekend.

Rochester residents who enjoyed the pub at its former Commerce Drive location are excited to have the new location open, especially for the Pint’s famous Lucys and burgers.

“I was excited that it went back open because I really liked their burgers,” said Rochester resident Kira Bennett. “They did get rid of one of my favorite burgers, but I got really excited when I heard they were opening back up. I’ve seen a couple menu items that I want to try, so I'll probably branch out a little bit.”

Not only are Rochester residents excited to have tasty burgers back with the Crooked Pint's reopening, but they also are hopeful for the return of events such as Trivia Mafia, which made for a fun pub atmosphere at the previous location.

20222204_CrookedPint2.JPG
The popular Beer Cheese Lucy at the Crooked Pint.
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“A few good friends of ours used to play trivia out there all the time,” said Rochester resident Mike Zschunky. “We subbed it for them a couple of times. I don't know if it’ll be back soon, but we’d love to do trivia night again.”

Before the pandemic closed down the Crooked Pint at its previous Commerce Drive locale, the owners were planning to open a second Crooked Pint location at the South Broadway spot that opened Tuesday. With the current location being connected with the Ramada Hotel, Nelson anticipates many new customers will come into the restaurant that are passing through Rochester.

“It's going to be great being connected to the hotel and people being able to come down and have somewhere to sit down, have a couple drinks or have a nice dinner," Nelson said. "Also being on this side of town, we're super excited to kind of see what traffic we get from all the fun events that go on over there. I'm really excited for the summer just to see how everything plays out if there's concerts, rodeos and sports tournaments."

The Crooked Pint will be bringing back its Lucy of the Month starting in May with the Sweet Heat Lucy. The pub also has 33 craft beers on tap, both domestic and imported, for customers to try. Other menu specials will continue during the weekdays and future events such as Trivia Mafia will be announced at a later date.

