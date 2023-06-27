Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

After more than 40 years, Exhibitor Magazine is moving its office out of Rochester's downtown

Exhibitor Media Group is moving out of the City Centre complex at 310 S. Broadway Ave. The new office will remain in Rochester, but not in downtown.

20230623_133742.jpg
Exhibitor Media Group is changing its address. Exhibitor Media Group is moving out of the City Centre complex at 310 S. Broadway Ave. The new office will remain in Rochester, but not in downtown.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — After more than 40 years in Rochester, Exhibitor Media Group is changing its address.

Exhibitor Media Group, founded by Lee Knight in 1982, has long had a footprint in downtown Rochester, first on the top floor of the Marquette/Associated Bank Building and then it moved in 2014 to a street-level office in the City Centre complex at 310 S. Broadway Ave.

Like many businesses, the company known for its Exhibitor Magazine, its own annual trade show and extensive educational options within the trade show industry has experienced a lot of change in recent years.

In 2022, Mark Johnson acquired the company. Johnson is the CEO of Minneapolis-based Star Exhibits & Environments and Featherlite Exhibits.

As the Rochester business’ needs have changed, Johnson has decided to move Exhibitor out of downtown. The office will close on July 31, 2023. However, the team of 28 Exhibitor employees will still have an office in Rochester.

“We still want to have that presence, and I still think there's a need for a place for people to come together,” said Brown.

While the final details of where Exhibitor is moving are not yet locked down, he did say definitively that it won’t be in downtown.

“We looked at other spaces still in the downtown area. And parking was the number one complaint that my team had. They do not like paying for parking at the meters and such,” said Brown.

The new Exhibitor office will be streamlined to better fit today’s workforce. He expects the new Exhibitor office to be 2,000-square-feet versus the 18,000 to 20,000 that it occupies in the City Centre.

“We're creating more of a flexible environment with ‘hoteling’ space for staff to pop in and use. We're trying to make sure we can accommodate what keeps employees today and what attracts top talent,” he said.

Biz buzz

Unconfirmed chatter on the Rochester grapevine often precedes the arrival of a new restaurant brand.

The name on many local lips these days is Crisp & Green. Crisp & Green, founded by Steele Smiley, is a rapidly growing Minnesota-based fast casual restaurant chain that serves made-to-order salads, grain bowls, and smoothies. It has about 40 locations open across the U.S. with 15 restaurants in the Twin Cities area and about 15 Minnesota locations in the pipeline.

While Rochester is not on any "Coming Soon" lists, it has been reported that the Humphries family, including retired NBA player and Kim Kardashian ex-huband Kris Humphries, owns several Minnesota Crisp & Green franchises. The Humphries family also owns several Five Guys burgers places, including one in Rochester.

Would it be a big jump for Kris Humphries to open a Crisp & Green location in Rochester, possibly near Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital? Who knows?

I'll keep tracking this to see if there is anything to the Crisp & Green talk or if this is just wishful thinking by Med City salad fans.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
