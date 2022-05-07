SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 7
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Ageism is another battle front women face in the workplace

Columnist Kristen Asleson says Second Act Women is a business fighting for women in their 40s and 50s.

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
May 07, 2022 01:00 PM
Share

Being a woman in the workforce can be a challenge, but add aging to gender, it can get all the more tough.

According to Barb Brooks, business brand and visibility coach, and Guadalupe Hirt, life coach, “Ageism is the new sexism.” Together they feel that although ageism is real, it does not need to stop those of us who are entering our 40s and 50s.

Barb and Lupe are the founders of Second Act Women, a place for women in their 40s and 50s to gather, grow, access programs and tools, and provide support for one another. Their community is inclusive to many, whether you are a woman in business for yourself, have a career or are simply trying to figure out this stage of life.

Why did these two amazing women start Second Act Women? Sadly, it was because they could not get hired, and rather than receiving job offers were receiving letters of rejection stating they were too experienced, too qualified, or not a culture fit. Even worse, some companies altogether ghosted them.

As a woman business owner in her early 50s, I feel all these pains as well. Lately, so many questions float through my mind including, “What if my business no longer provides for me, and I need to get a job? Will I be able to?” As we get older, we tend to worry about issues like this. Jobs aren’t permanent, and careers do end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just recently, Second Act Women competed with 14,000 other businesses to become part of a Community Accelerator on Facebook. This accelerator program is to “help leaders harness the power of their community to turn impactful ideas into action.” Making it through the rigors of the competition was grueling, but they made it to the top 31 that were invited to join this program to build a strong second act community.

The honors do not stop there for Lupe and Barb. In addition to the program mentioned above, SAW was recognized in 2021 as an influencer that is advocating for age positivity by Next Avenue, part of the PBS system. Although only in the early stages of the company, they have been featured in Forbes, Kunc and The Denver Post. Ageism may have set them back, but it also lit them on fire.

Brooks states, “Women support women, especially in a generation left to fend for themselves, creates a powerful force of unstoppable females. I’m one of them.” Some may feel age is a disadvantage, but these women are saying, “Prove it. We are only getting started!”

Their offerings of SAW are many, but to share a few, they include:

  • Events and programs led by experts in professional and personal development workshops, conferences and events.
  • Tools and resources such as workbooks, on-demand videos, worksheets and templates for use in your personal or work life.
  • Connections and support by way of private insider events, masterclasses and a Facebook group page.
Also Read
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Remember, your administrative assistant is magical
Columnist Kristen Asleson says a good administrative assistant helps keep the office moving.
April 30, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Volunteer: It'll make you a better person in so many ways
Columnist Kristen Asleson says when you give a little of your time and talent, you get so much back.
April 23, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
There's no place for pettiness in the workplace
Petty behavior can be hurtful and slow down the efficacy of a project or event. If you find yourself being that petty person, ask yourself why you are doing what it is that you are doing.
April 16, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson

To sum it up, Second Act Women has many, many offerings which were created by professionals for women who are also facing ageism and sexism. Joining their Insiders Club provides coaching in work, life and finances. Who couldn’t use help in all those arenas? Even better, this supportive group of women is comprised of business owners, career gals, authors, independent consultants and more – all over the age of 40. All knowing how the other feels or what they may be experiencing during this challenging next phase of life.

I am fortunate to personally know these ladies and can attest to the actions of this dynamic duo fighting ageism tooth and nail to their core.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: WORKPLACEWOMEN AT WORKKRISTEN ASLESON
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
What to read next
Jay's Hot Rod Upholstery
Exclusive
Business
Jay Peterson’s got hot rods covered
Whether it's cloth, leather -- or even in one rare instance, deer hide -- the finishes inside the car are done well by this award-winning upholsterer.
May 07, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
RonWolff.JPG
Business
Wolff's Suffolks takes lamb from pasture to pizza
Wolff's Suffolks has been in the Suffolk industry for over 40 years. But recently, the ranch decided to diversify and sell their lamb to consumers and restaurants.
May 07, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
Cafe Steam
Business
25 downtown Rochester businesses offering discounts for National Nurses Week
Twenty-five downtown Rochester businesses so far will be offering discounts and promotions to nurses from May 6 through May 12 for National Nurses Week.
May 06, 2022 02:19 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Northwest industrial building purchased for $1.7 million for Rochester firm's future growth
Eric and Tim Deutsch, under the corporate name of ET 3601 LLC, recently purchased a 12,000-square-foot industrial complex at 3601 Instrument Drive NW for $1.7 million.
May 06, 2022 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger