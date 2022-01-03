SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Airlines ask FCC to delay 5G wireless rollout in emergency bid

Airlines for America, which represents the 10 major U.S. passenger and cargo airlines, said more time is needed to resolve the dispute.

BIZ-CPT-FCC-5G-AIRLINES-GET
Travelers check for flight information Dec. 24, 2021, at Los Angeles International Airport.
David McNew / AFP via Getty Images / TNS
By Susan Decker and Keith Laing / Bloomberg News
January 03, 2022 09:15 AM
Share
Also Read
mike rohlih.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Rochester sports technology firm's playbook maps out doubling its team in 2022 with a $1 million investment
The new year looks to be a big for GoRout, a Rochester sports technology firm. Fueled by an $1 million investment, founder and CEO Mike Rolih plans for his team to double in size and to expand its reach into more sports and into more countries.
January 03, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
55d41171ea451044a7cb40585ee810fb.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Nanodropper's solution to a 'small' problem is a big deal
Allisa Song, a Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine student, and her husband, Elias Baker, learned that the standard delivery of eye medications was wasteful and potentially harmful to patients.
January 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Meredith Williams
BIZ-CPT-MIAMI-HUB-QA-MI
Business
Will the Miami tech explosion continue in 2022?
A confluence of factors in 2021 drove unprecedented growth in Miami’s tech sector.
December 30, 2021 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Rob Wile / Miami Herald

The top airlines trade group filed an emergency request with the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday asking for a delay in the rollout of new 5G wireless service near airports that it says threatens to disrupt flights.

Airlines for America, which represents the 10 major U.S. passenger and cargo airlines, said more time is needed to resolve the dispute. It’s calling on the regulatory agency to delay use of airwaves near dozens of international airports, including Newark Liberty in New Jersey, John F. Kennedy in New York and George Bush Airport in Houston.

The FCC had awarded wireless network providers AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. access to new spectrum, called C-Band, with plans for new 5G service to begin Jan. 5. The airline group said the agency “has never provided a reasoned analysis of why it has rejected the evidence submitted by the aviation interests.”

An FCC spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Airlines and other aviation-industry groups have been warning that there could be significant flight disruptions if the 5G airwaves were expanded, saying they could interfere with aircraft equipment. So-called radar altimeters, which beam radio waves at the ground to determine a plane’s altitude, use frequencies that are close to those to be used by the new 5G service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Aviation Administration on Dec. 23 issued a Safety Alert for Operators warning that “a wide range” of aircraft safety devices could malfunction and laid out the process it will follow to issue specific restrictions on flights if needed.

The wireless companies said they would roll out the 5G service at temporarily reduced power in the coming months to alleviate fears, but airline groups say the offer isn’t enough. CTIA, a trade group representing the wireless industry, said that active 5G networks using the same spectrum band work safely in almost 40 countries.

“Despite these meritless claims, the wireless industry continues to collaborate in good faith with the aviation industry, the FAA and the FCC, and remains confident that a positive resolution can be reached,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Topics: TECHNOLOGY
What to read next
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella