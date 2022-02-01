SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Al-Corn, Crenlo among those fined by MPCA

Al-Corn penalized for discharge of VOCs and particulate matter in 2018-2019.

Al-Corn
Al-Corn Clean Fuel ethanol plant, shown in this 2020 photo, was cited Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, by the MPCA for emissions violations that took place in 2018-2019.
Post Bulletin file photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
February 01, 2022 07:12 AM
Share

ST. PAUL — Two manufacturers in Southeast Minnesota were given penalties by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency during its enforcement period for the second half of 2021.

Crenlo Cab Products LLC, and Al-Corn Clean Fuel were among the 96 enforcement cases statewide issued by the MPCA.

Al-Corn was fined $199,000 for emissions violations that occurred in 2018-2019, said Stephen Mikkelson, a spokesman for the MPCA.

According to a statement released Friday by the agency, the Claremont-based ethanol plant was cited for "uncontrolled emissions of volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in 2018-19, exceeding permit limits by 35-75%."

Mikkelson said as part of the settlement with Al-Corn, the company is required to more thoroughly monitor its testing and reporting, and train staff to make sure that corrective actions stay in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company, Mikkelson said, had a "lapse in its handling of emissions" during the years cited.

Also Read
j4.jpg
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
A lifetime playing Buddy Holly
John Mueller spent 23 years in the rocker's shoes.
February 01, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
buddy-holly-medium.jpg
Community
Airplane crash reverberates with rock 'n roll fans still today
Columnist Tom Weber says music didn't die that day, but rock lost 3 its greats -- Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and 'the Big Bopper.'
February 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Plummer’s gargoyles are looking back at you
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 01, 2022 06:03 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

Crenlo's violation, Mikkelson said, was more a case of record keeping, updating emergency procedures and ensuring that a problem won't occur.

According to a statement from the agency, the $22,675 fine was due to a failure "to keep emergency contingency plan, operation and maintenance plan, and list of emissions and emission control equipment updated. Didn’t provide hazardous waste training for staff and missed several reporting deadlines."

Those two were the only fines in Southeast Minnesota more than the $10,000 level, which Mikkelson said was the level that "raises the flag of a more serious problem."

Other violations in the region include an $8,675 fine leveled against Shea Dairy near Viola for failure "to properly operate and maintain runoff control measures for a silage pad and feed storage area" that led to wastewater flowing into the nearby North Fork Whitewater River.

An additional six fines of less than $5,000 were handed out — mainly to cities or feedlots — in Southeast Minnesota.

Related Topics: DODGE CENTER-CLAREMONT-WEST CONCORDROCHESTERENVIRONMENTGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
What to read next
Ben Johnson and Zane Zents show the Grain Weevil robot.
Business
Robot born on a Nebraska farm offers hope for better grain bin safety
Grain Weevil recently earned the Innovation Award, with a $50,000 prize, at the 2022 American Farm Bureau Association annual meeting. The creators say it also helps with grain quality and work efficiency on the farm.
February 01, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
berkman22.jpg
Business
The Red Cow is mooooving into Rochester
Building permits filed this week show that plans for a Red Cow tavern within Rochester's Berkman Apartments at 217 14th Ave. SW are starting to heat up. With four locations in the Twin Cities, this will be the Red Cow’s first restaurant outside of the metro area.
January 31, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Don't burn bridges or destroy your own reputation
Columnist Harvey Mackay says it's a small world. Chances are that you will encounter people you used to work for or with, so leaving on good terms can prevent ugly situations in the future.
January 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
Hub City Livestock is shown in a green glow. Office staff inside still is working at 10 p.m. as cattle continue to come in for the next day's sale.
Business
There’s little or no cow-calf profit in the ‘real world’
Beef producer Ed Melroe of Kulm, North Dakota, is among the producers who say the current times continue to be unsustainable for cow-calf producers and feeders. The Hellwig family that operates Hub City in Aberdeen, South Dakota, describes the big numbers of animals they are dealing with, and that even with higher prices producers are hit with the cost-price squeeze.
January 31, 2022 05:31 AM
 · 
By  Mikkel Pates