Al-Corn, Crenlo among those fined by MPCA

ST. PAUL — Two manufacturers in Southeast Minnesota were given penalties by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency during its enforcement period for the second half of 2021.

Crenlo Cab Products LLC, and Al-Corn Clean Fuel were among the 96 enforcement cases statewide issued by the MPCA.

Al-Corn was fined $199,000 for emissions violations that occurred in 2018-2019, said Stephen Mikkelson, a spokesman for the MPCA.

According to a statement released Friday by the agency, the Claremont-based ethanol plant was cited for "uncontrolled emissions of volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxide in 2018-19, exceeding permit limits by 35-75%."

Mikkelson said as part of the settlement with Al-Corn, the company is required to more thoroughly monitor its testing and reporting, and train staff to make sure that corrective actions stay in place.

The company, Mikkelson said, had a "lapse in its handling of emissions" during the years cited.

Crenlo's violation, Mikkelson said, was more a case of record keeping, updating emergency procedures and ensuring that a problem won't occur.

According to a statement from the agency, the $22,675 fine was due to a failure "to keep emergency contingency plan, operation and maintenance plan, and list of emissions and emission control equipment updated. Didn’t provide hazardous waste training for staff and missed several reporting deadlines."

Those two were the only fines in Southeast Minnesota more than the $10,000 level, which Mikkelson said was the level that "raises the flag of a more serious problem."

Other violations in the region include an $8,675 fine leveled against Shea Dairy near Viola for failure "to properly operate and maintain runoff control measures for a silage pad and feed storage area" that led to wastewater flowing into the nearby North Fork Whitewater River.

An additional six fines of less than $5,000 were handed out — mainly to cities or feedlots — in Southeast Minnesota.