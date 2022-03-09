SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

An aesthetic studio is starting a new chapter in Rochester

Chapter Aesthetic Studio, which has its roots in Fargo, N.D., is ready to start treating clients at its new Rochester location in Suite 100 at 815 Apache Lane SW. The studio is opening its doors to the public on Thursday.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 09, 2022 03:33 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — A new chapter is starting in the Med City with the opening of a new skin and beauty studio.

Chapter Aesthetic Studio, which has its roots in Fargo, N.D., is ready to start treating clients at its new Rochester location in Suite 100 at 815 Apache Lane SW. The studio is opening its doors to the public on Thursday.

Chapter is located on the east end of a new commercial building . Wedding Day Diamonds occupies the western half of the center, which is tucked between Arby’s and the former Toys 'R' Us building.

Melissa Rogne, the founder and president of Chapter Aesthetic, said when looking for a place to open a new prototype studio as part of Chapter’s national expansion, it didn’t take long to choose Rochester.

“I felt like it was a perfect fit for us,” said Rogne during the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location. “Rochester has always been the ‘Go To’ destination for medical care for everyone in Fargo. …I really felt Rochester truly aligned with our culture and our services.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester studio is launching with a team of five on staff, though Rogne hopes that will grow to 12 to 15 people in the future.

Chapter offers a wide array of non-surgical skin treatments, such as Botox injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, laser hair removal and more.

“We also provide treatments, like PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma therapy) that rejuvenate the skin,” she said.

PRP uses a client’s own blood as an injection treatment to restore fullness to their skin.

Founded as Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic by Rogne, Chapter partnered with The Aspen Group in 2021 to open a number of medical aesthetic studios modeled after her Fargo clinic.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
National berry trend takes root in Rochester
In the wake of the recent announcement that at least two locations of a franchise that serves an açaí berry sorbet are opening in Rochester, the trendy berry showed up again in local building permits this week.
March 08, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Popular Rochester eyewear store moves to new downtown spot
The new location of Optical Vision with Flair is bookended by Eagle Grocery and Tangerine Gifts. That space has been home to a variety of businesses in recent years.
March 07, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Midwest waste hauler buys Stewartville facility for $1.75 million
LRS, a national waste hauler based in Morton Grove, Illinois, paid $1.75 million for a Stewartville facility at 943 Second Ave. NW on March 1. That is where Sunshine Sanitation is located.
March 05, 2022 05:52 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

The 3,483-square-foot Rochester studio is Chapter’s third location It joins the original Fargo flagship shop and an acquired studio in New Hartford, New York.

Rochester’s studio is the first designed as a prototype to serve as a model for future locations that are planned for Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sioux City, Iowa; and Tonawanda, New York.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLY
What to read next
James Edward Riley
Local
Wabasha County District Court Judge denies dismissal request in 2021 patricide case
Judge Matthew J. Opat ruled Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that charges of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree-with intent-not premeditated would stand in the case of James Edward Riley.
March 09, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
unnamed.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Ex-KAAL TV news anchor on her family's Ukrainian homeland: 'I'm extremely proud to be Ukrainian.'
Sarah Swistak says the war makes her sick; the Ukrainian people's defense of their country fills her with pride.
March 09, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Police lights crash report
Local
Byron woman extricated from vehicle following crash on Second Street Tuesday night
The woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries Tuesday, March 8, 2022. A 23-year-old Rochester man was arrested in connection to the crash.
March 09, 2022 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 6
Local
Rochester Plumbers and Pipefitters union wants to improve quality of life
Water's Off is on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
March 09, 2022 02:48 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe