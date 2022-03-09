An aesthetic studio is starting a new chapter in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A new chapter is starting in the Med City with the opening of a new skin and beauty studio.

Chapter Aesthetic Studio, which has its roots in Fargo, N.D., is ready to start treating clients at its new Rochester location in Suite 100 at 815 Apache Lane SW. The studio is opening its doors to the public on Thursday.

Chapter is located on the east end of a new commercial building . Wedding Day Diamonds occupies the western half of the center, which is tucked between Arby’s and the former Toys 'R' Us building.

Melissa Rogne, the founder and president of Chapter Aesthetic, said when looking for a place to open a new prototype studio as part of Chapter’s national expansion, it didn’t take long to choose Rochester.

“I felt like it was a perfect fit for us,” said Rogne during the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location. “Rochester has always been the ‘Go To’ destination for medical care for everyone in Fargo. …I really felt Rochester truly aligned with our culture and our services.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester studio is launching with a team of five on staff, though Rogne hopes that will grow to 12 to 15 people in the future.

Chapter offers a wide array of non-surgical skin treatments, such as Botox injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, laser hair removal and more.

“We also provide treatments, like PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma therapy) that rejuvenate the skin,” she said.

PRP uses a client’s own blood as an injection treatment to restore fullness to their skin.

Founded as Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic by Rogne, Chapter partnered with The Aspen Group in 2021 to open a number of medical aesthetic studios modeled after her Fargo clinic.

The 3,483-square-foot Rochester studio is Chapter’s third location It joins the original Fargo flagship shop and an acquired studio in New Hartford, New York.

Rochester’s studio is the first designed as a prototype to serve as a model for future locations that are planned for Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sioux City, Iowa; and Tonawanda, New York.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.