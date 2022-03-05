SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

An uncommon life has led to helping start other new lives

With a background in non-Western and alternative medicine, Heidi Brockmyre delights in 'finding common ground through human connection.'

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
By Kristen Asleson
March 05, 2022 11:30 AM
Share

Fertility, or infertility, is an issue all women face at some point in their lives if they choose, or want, to have children. Unfortunately, almost 14% of women who want to have a child face infertility.

While there are many recommendations on overcoming infertility or treating infertility, there are fertility experts who believe western medicine is not always the answer.

One of those women is Heidi Brockmyre, founder of Fertility Activation Method. Heidi is a fertility expert and acupuncturist. She graduated from one of the top accredited schools in the country for Chinese medicine. After five rigorous years, she earned a Master of Science in Chinese Medicine and is licensed in California as a doctor of such.

What stands behind the success of this program is the knowledge she has gleaned from her past experiences. For 10 years Heidi practiced in a clinic mentored by two master fertility acupuncturists where she saw up to 30 patients a day. Following that decade of clinic experience, she completed hundreds of hours of continuing education with a focus on fertility.

Heidi has helped hundreds, if not thousands, of women and couples become success stories by helping them conceive babies, not only in California, but all around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Brockmyre’s journey begin? While teaching English in Korea and traveling through Asia and Central America, she felt a “pull” toward learning how to heal people naturally. The pull took her to studying martial arts, herbology and traditional Mayan medicine from indigenous healers in Belize. She then achieved her Masters in Traditional Oriental Medicine from the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine in San Diego.

This portion of her journey alone would fulfill a lot of people’s lifetimes. But Heidi didn't stop there. She trained to become a licensed acupuncturist and used Chinese medicine to enhance her own fertility and well-being. During this time, she became pregnant with her son, and to this day Chinese medicine has remained a huge part of her family life. It supported her during pregnancy, a natural birth, postpartum recovery and breastfeeding.

Although this journey appears streamlined, there were a few detours along the way. One would be studying in Nepal for five months and going on a 21-day trek to Everest base camp. This gave me goosebumps when she shared that she “bathed in the chants of Tibetan monks high in the Himalayas.”

For Heidi, traveling widens her perspective and helps her see the world through the eyes of different people, whose culture and experience differ from hers. She loves “finding common ground through human connection.” Traveling solo forced her out of her comfort zone, but it led her to an entirely new level of empowerment and growth.

While in the early years of her business, she worked with hundreds of women in her San Diego clinic, but she “wanted to be someone who did good things for others.”

What did she do with that mantra in mind? Heidi developed an online program, Fertility Activation Method, that has “helped women all over the world take action every day, in their own home, to empower themselves and play and active role in their health care regime.”

“I feel hugely blessed to run a business doing the work I love, using powerful ancient healing techniques to help my clients with their modern-day problems," she said. "As a healing practitioner, there is no greater joy to me than playing a role in the creation of life.”

Also Read
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Write better emails and get better responses
Columnist Kristen Asleson says make sure the emails you craft convey the right message and carry the right tone.
February 26, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
Tammy Swift online column sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
What will introverts do when we have to return to the office?
Working from home with your kitty snuggling on your lap? No need to attend the company Christmas party? Many of the undervalued, overlooked introverts of the world have loved this "new abnormal."
February 25, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
3400322+capitol.jpg
Minnesota
Coalition once again calls for Minnesota to require paid leave
Minnesota Senate Republicans opposed to the bill said it increases taxes on employers for benefits they may already offer or that workers might not need.
February 14, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: WORKPLACEWOMEN AT WORKKRISTEN ASLESON
What to read next
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Midwest waste hauler buys Stewartville facility for $1.75 million
LRS, a national waste hauler based in Morton Grove, Illinois, paid $1.75 million for a Stewartville facility at 943 Second Ave. NW on March 1. That is where Sunshine Sanitation is located.
March 05, 2022 05:52 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Grocery Stores2.JPG
Business
Despite supply chain, inflation woes, Dodge Center and other small-town grocers keep shelves full
Inflation has averaged around 4% but could rise as high as 9% at grocery stores by the end of the year
March 04, 2022 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Med City funeral home to add reception hall for celebrations of life
Family-owned Macken Funeral Home and Cremation Services is building a 7,648-square-foot reception hall on its campus in southeast Rochester.
March 03, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
071521-drone-downtown-rochester-0013.jpg
Members Only
Business
Kahler hotel employees still waiting for back pay awarded to them in 2016
In 2016, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that employees of Rochester’s Kahler hotels were owed back pay that could total thousands of dollars for each for more than 200 eligible workers. In 2022, they are still waiting for their money.
March 03, 2022 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger