An uncommon life has led to helping start other new lives

Fertility, or infertility, is an issue all women face at some point in their lives if they choose, or want, to have children. Unfortunately, almost 14% of women who want to have a child face infertility.

While there are many recommendations on overcoming infertility or treating infertility, there are fertility experts who believe western medicine is not always the answer.

One of those women is Heidi Brockmyre, founder of Fertility Activation Method. Heidi is a fertility expert and acupuncturist. She graduated from one of the top accredited schools in the country for Chinese medicine. After five rigorous years, she earned a Master of Science in Chinese Medicine and is licensed in California as a doctor of such.

What stands behind the success of this program is the knowledge she has gleaned from her past experiences. For 10 years Heidi practiced in a clinic mentored by two master fertility acupuncturists where she saw up to 30 patients a day. Following that decade of clinic experience, she completed hundreds of hours of continuing education with a focus on fertility.

Heidi has helped hundreds, if not thousands, of women and couples become success stories by helping them conceive babies, not only in California, but all around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

How did Brockmyre’s journey begin? While teaching English in Korea and traveling through Asia and Central America, she felt a “pull” toward learning how to heal people naturally. The pull took her to studying martial arts, herbology and traditional Mayan medicine from indigenous healers in Belize. She then achieved her Masters in Traditional Oriental Medicine from the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine in San Diego.

This portion of her journey alone would fulfill a lot of people’s lifetimes. But Heidi didn't stop there. She trained to become a licensed acupuncturist and used Chinese medicine to enhance her own fertility and well-being. During this time, she became pregnant with her son, and to this day Chinese medicine has remained a huge part of her family life. It supported her during pregnancy, a natural birth, postpartum recovery and breastfeeding.

Although this journey appears streamlined, there were a few detours along the way. One would be studying in Nepal for five months and going on a 21-day trek to Everest base camp. This gave me goosebumps when she shared that she “bathed in the chants of Tibetan monks high in the Himalayas.”

For Heidi, traveling widens her perspective and helps her see the world through the eyes of different people, whose culture and experience differ from hers. She loves “finding common ground through human connection.” Traveling solo forced her out of her comfort zone, but it led her to an entirely new level of empowerment and growth.

While in the early years of her business, she worked with hundreds of women in her San Diego clinic, but she “wanted to be someone who did good things for others.”

What did she do with that mantra in mind? Heidi developed an online program, Fertility Activation Method, that has “helped women all over the world take action every day, in their own home, to empower themselves and play and active role in their health care regime.”

“I feel hugely blessed to run a business doing the work I love, using powerful ancient healing techniques to help my clients with their modern-day problems," she said. "As a healing practitioner, there is no greater joy to me than playing a role in the creation of life.”

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .