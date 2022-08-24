An update: Destination Medical Center projects

1. Riverfront Small Area Plan

THE DESCRIPTION (from DMC): "The Riverfront Small Area Plan is a community-driven process to develop a market-supported vision for a central waterfront property. The site’s transformation will link together several civic, cultural and government assets to the heart of downtown Rochester and the Mayo Clinic. The plan will establish a people-centric place that leverages natural and cultural resources and supports multi-modal connectivity to adjacent areas including the Downtown. ... The site is located at the intersection of the Arts and Culture District and Main Street Mixed-Use District in the Downtown Master Plan, and it is located in the Waterfront Sub-District of the DMC Development Plan. Find out more at www.riverfrontsap.com ."

THE UPDATE (from DMC): "The Rochester City Council unanimously adopted the small-area plan on July 18, which calls for a variety of public and private uses on the properties currently dominated by parking lots, as well as the city’s Second Street parking ramp. The new plan will become part of the city’s comprehensive plan, serving as a framework for potential future development, which could include private housing and commercial construction, along with the creation of a public garden, park space and other amenities along the river."

2. Downtown Sidewalk Experience Enhancement

A. Petrova & B. Wootla

THE DESCRIPTION (from DMC): "This project will replace the deteriorated brick inlay pattern sidewalk with an exposed aggregate pattern along Broadway Ave, 1 Avenue SW and 3 St SW. The new sidewalk will eliminate the tripping hazards caused by the brick inlay popping out, pedestrian ramps will be improved in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Accessibility Guidelines, and the overall downtown pedestrian experience will be enhanced."

THE UPDATE (from DMC): "It is a 5-phase project that is planned to be completed in late September/early October. Stages 1 and 2 are complete. Stage 3 is underway and should be completed in late July."

ADVERTISEMENT

3. The Link Rapid Transit Project

THE DESCRIPTION (from DMC): "This is a proposed 2.8-mile bus rapid transit (BRT) route along 2nd Street SW that will connect downtown Rochester, the Mayo Civic Center, Mayo Clinic campuses, and the Downtown Waterfront Southeast.

KEY FEATURES OF LINK RAPID TRANSIT:

a. Wait in comfort with shelters, lighting, and heat.

b. Feel safe at stations that are equipped with emergency phones, cameras, and lighting.

c. Easily board Link! No climbing to get on the bus and multiple doors are available.

d. Get easy-to-access rider information and buy tickets at kiosks.

e. Beat traffic! Link uses dedicated lanes and gets traffic signal priority to improve speed. By riding Link, you'll get where you're going faster!"

THE UPDATE (from the PB): "A 20-year agreement calling for Mayo Clinic to fill funding gaps for operating a planned city-owned bus rapid transit system through downtown received unanimous Rochester City Council approval," wrote the Post Bulletin in August. “Approximately 80% of the total cost of operating Link (Rapid Transit) is subsidized by state and federal grants, so Mayo’s flat fee payment is based on the estimated unsubsidized costs and will enable all riders to ride,” Rochester Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said of the $3.5 million annual commitment by Mayo Clinic.

... The Rochester City Council unanimously approved plans to enhance the original $114.9 million proposed project to include station upgrades along the Second Street route, a new end point near the intersection of Third Avenue Southeast and Sixth Street, and infrastructure at the west end point, which is expected to include public parking and private development."

4. Discovery Walk

THE DESCRIPTION (from DMC): "Discovery Walk is a four-block linear parkway in downtown Rochester along 2nd Avenue SW that will serve pedestrians as well as vehicle traffic. This multipurpose public space and streetscape is the first of its kind in Rochester. The vision for this project is to create a high amenity landscaped road and utility reconstruction project in the middle of downtown that prioritizes pedestrian experience while also maintaining flexibility for bike and vehicular access, civic events, and supports future development."

THE UPDATE (from DMC): "For Discovery Walk, it is a 2-year construction process. Work continues on the 500 and 400 blocks of 2nd Avenue SW and this should be complete this construction season (except landscaping). Next year work will be done on the 300 and 200 blocks of

2nd Avenue SW."