BHH Architecture of Perham Merges with Widseth

Perham, Minnesota-based BHH Architecture has merged with the architecture and engineering firm Widseth. The deal closed on June 1, 2023, at which time BHH began operating under the Widseth banner.

Tracing its roots to 1976, BHH is an award-winning architecture firm with extensive experience in planning and architectural design for residential and commercial projects, many of which have been featured in national publications. Founded in 1975, Widseth has grown from a single office in Crookston, Minn., to a mid-sized firm with offices throughout Minnesota and North Dakota.

Widseth is a multi-discipline firm providing architecture, interior design, and landscape architecture; civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, and water resources engineering; land surveying; GIS and mapping; environmental services; funding development; and affiliated services to public and private clients throughout the upper Midwest. The firm maintains offices in Alexandria, Baxter/Brainerd, Bemidji, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Mankato, Rochester, and Wyoming, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. Perham is Widseth’s tenth location.

Tony Stoll, a principal with BHH, will continue as the office lead at the Perham location.

Stoll sees the merger as a way for his group to accelerate growth and significantly expand the range of services they can offer their architectural clients. “I am very excited for our clients and how the merger with Widseth will give us immediate, in-house access to several complementary disciplines we have lacked in the past,” Stoll said. “Our goal with the merger is to continue to provide great design services to all our past and present clients who have placed their trust in our staff for the past three decades. We look forward to a bright future as a new member of the Widseth Team.”

Widseth President Tim Ramerth echoed Stoll, as he sees the merger “interweaving two complementary firms.” He continued, “We are very excited for this opportunity, as we have developed a relationship with Tony over the past couple of years. Our cultures and philosophies align very well, which will make this a seamless transition. Strategically, we’re excited to expand our service area into Perham and the Detroit Lakes area. From Widseth’s perspective, bringing BHH into the fold significantly enhances our architectural capability and expands our project diversity.”

For more information about Widseth, visit www.Widseth.com.