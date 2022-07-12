DBS GROUP HIRES ADDITIONAL PROJECT MANAGER

DBS Group has expanded its Rochester team, hiring Jennifer Merchlewitz as a project manager.

Merchlewitz brings 16 years of commercial construction experience to the growing firm, having served in capacities ranging from project engineer to project manager. The Upper Midwest is dotted with high-profile projects she’s managed for companies including Target and Medtronic.

Merchlewitz is a member and past board director for the Association of Women Contractors and a past advisory board member for Mankato State University’s construction management program. And she holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management with a minor in business administration.

“Jen is a great fit for DBS Group,” said Chris Walters, president and CEO of DBS Group. “She views her work product as a reflection of herself and she puts great care to ensure it exceeds expectations, which is a hallmark of our team. She routinely goes above and beyond to ensure the success of her project teams.”

DBS Group is a design-build construction manager and general contractor based in Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Rochester, Minnesota. Experts in design-build project delivery in various commercial construction markets, DBS Group manages building projects from conception to completion. The company’s in-house designers, and external design partners, collaborate with DBS Group’s estimating and construction experts to deliver projects that are on time and on budget.

For more information regarding DBS Group, visit DBSG.com or call (608) 881-6007.