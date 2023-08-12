DBS Group Hires Jake Siem and Josh Mentzel

As DBS Group continues growing, it has hired Jake Siem as a project superintendent and Josh Mentzel as a project engineer. Both Siem and Mentzel joined the team last month. Siem is a 20-year veteran of the construction industry. He started his career as a carpenter apprentice in the field and then worked his way into a project superintendent position. He has experience in small and large commercial construction projects across the Midwest and within several commercial markets, including healthcare, institutional, multifamily, hospitality and retail. Mentzel began his career as a project manager and has several years of experience running multiple projects from pre- to post-construction. In addition to general commercial and retail construction, Mentzel has extensive experience in senior housing and the multifamily market. “We’re fortunate to have Jake and Josh on our team,” said Chris Walters, CEO and president of DBS Group. “Jake’s two decades of hands-on construction experience and broad market knowledge will strengthen our onsite operations. And Josh’s strong project management background will be invaluable as we steer projects from concept to completion. Their collective skills and experiences underscore our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest level of service and quality to our clients.” DBS Group is a design-build construction manager and general contractor based in Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Rochester, Minnesota. Experts in design-build project delivery in various commercial construction markets, DBS Group manages building projects from concept to completion. The company’s in-house designers, and external design partners, collaborate with DBS Group’s estimating and construction experts to deliver projects that are on time and on budget. For more information regarding DBS Group, visit DBSG.com or call (608) 881-6007.