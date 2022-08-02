DBS Group hires new project engineer

As DBS Group continues growing in Rochester, Minnesota, the design-build construction company has hired an additional project engineer. Tate Horgen joined DBS Group in July. Horgen is a graduate of Minnesota State-Mankato and holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management. While in college, Horgen interned with a commercial construction company and since graduation has worked with another commercial construction company on a large multifamily project in Rice County. “As we continue to see strong growth in both our Rochester, Minnesota. and La Crosse, Wisconsin, offices, we need more solid team members, and that’s what Tate brings,” said Chris Walters, president and CEO of DBS Group. “He’s energetic, and while he has experience in commercial construction, he’s eager to learn more and become an integral part of our team.” DBS Group is a design-build construction manager and general contractor based in Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Rochester, Minnesota. Experts in design-build project delivery in various commercial construction markets, DBS Group manages building projects from conception to completion. The company’s in-house designers, and external design partners, collaborate with DBS Group’s estimating and construction experts to deliver projects that are on time and on budget. For more information regarding DBS Group, visit DBSG.com or call (608) 881-6007.