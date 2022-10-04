DBS Group hires superintendent and promotes two team members

DBS Group has hired a new project superintendent and promoted two team members to director positions. Based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Rochester, Minnesota, DBS Group has experienced steady growth since it formed seven years ago. The new positions reflect a natural evolution as the design-build construction company continues expanding.

Mark Hammes is DBS Group’s newest project superintendent. He began his career in the construction industry more than 35 years ago as a carpenter apprentice and worked to become a project superintendent before joining DBS Group. He has experience in small and large commercial construction projects across the Midwest and within several commercial markets, including healthcare, office, institutional, multifamily, grocery, retail and manufacturing.

Additionally, Ben Johnson has been promoted from project manager to director of project management, and Scott Jones from project superintendent to director of field operations.

In his new role, Johnson will lead and support project management team members, including project managers and project engineers. Jones will do likewise for field operations team members. He’ll also assume the role of safety director, lead the superintendent succession program and manage company-owned equipment.

“Ben’s and Scott’s new roles were created to support our team members, so we can be efficient and effective in serving our clients as we continue our controlled growth,” said DBS Group CEO Chris Walters. “The changes will help our team work as smart as they are working hard. This is about supporting everyone to succeed for themselves and ultimately for our clients.”

DBS Group is a design-build construction manager and general contractor based in Onalaska, Wisconsin, and Rochester, Minnesota. Experts in design-build project delivery in various commercial construction markets, DBS Group manages building projects from conception to completion. The company’s in-house designers, and external design partners, collaborate with DBS Group’s estimating and construction experts to deliver projects on time and on budget.