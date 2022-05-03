HMN Financial, Inc. Elects New Board Member

Rochester, MN • On April 26th, 2022, HMN Financial, Inc.’s Board of Directors elected Jeffrey W. Bolton to its board, filling a vacancy that arose earlier this year. Mr. Bolton served as Chief Administrative Officer for Mayo Clinic from 2013 and as a member of the Mayo Clinic Board of Governors from 2011 until his retirement from both positions in November 2021. He joined Mayo Clinic in 2002 as its Chief Financial Officer. Previously, he held various finance-related positions at Carnegie Mellon University, including Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of business and planning. He currently serves on the boards of Resoundant, Inc., M. Lee Pearce Foundation and on the board of regents of St. Olaf College. He has previously served on the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees, and the boards of Vizient, Inc., and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. “Jeff Bolton brings a wealth of experience to our organization in terms of financial management, regulatory compliance, business development, and talent recruitment,” says HMN Financial, Inc. and Home Federal President and CEO, Brad Krehbiel. “He also has a solid understanding of the major markets we serve. We are very fortunate Jeff has agreed to join our board.”

Headquartered in Rochester, MN, HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF) is the publicly held bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank.

Home Federal Savings Bank has 16 offices in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and provides individuals and businesses with a full range of banking and financing services. Home Federal is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. To learn more about how you can “Bring your banking home,” visit JustCallHome.com.