Introducing Dr. Cameron Gray with Northwest Dental Group!

Dr.Gray grew up in Rochester, Minnesota where he attended elementary school through high school. He graduated from the University of Minnesota College of Biological Sciences in 2017 with a BS in Neuroscience and received his DDS from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry in 2021. Dr.Gray also completed a General Practice Residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Afterwards, he spent time in Ames, Iowa as an Associate Dentist. Dr.Gray became interested in dentistry in his undergraduate studies, but he followed his father into the profession, who is an Endodontist right here in town. Dr.Gray is passionate about providing excellent care and service to his patients. With emphasis on dental education and comprehensive treatment planning, Dr.Gray strives to help every patient to their ideal dental health. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his fiancé, as well as his two cats, Franklin and Herbie. He also enjoys playing the drums, guitar, board games, and is slowly learning how to play golf. Dr.Gray is now seeing patients at Northwest Dental Group’s newest 37th Street location! You can schedule by phone at (507)289-3921 or visit our website www.northwestdentalgroup.com to schedule with him today!